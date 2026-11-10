Yvonne Hemmings Sells Home to Live in VW Crafter Campervan

Sixty-year-old Yvonne Hemmings sold her Scunthorpe home to live in a VW Crafter campervan, halving her living costs while working remotely across Europe in 2024.

Yvonne Hemmings, a sixty-year-old virtual assistant from Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire, has sold her primary residence to commit to a nomadic existence inside a Volkswagen Crafter campervan. Since making this significant life transition in 2024, she reports that her monthly living expenses have dropped by approximately half compared to her previous household costs.

Hemming Financial Savings And Lifestyle Changes

The former homeowner no longer bears the heavy financial burden of maintaining a traditional property, a move that fundamentally altered her daily economic reality. While she previously spent over one thousand pounds each month to run her house, the shift to a mobile lifestyle has significantly reduced her overhead. Hemmings attributes this drastic cost reduction to a heightened awareness of necessity in a smaller living space, where every item requires justification and space. She emphasizes that the financial benefit, though substantial, was not the primary driver for her decision.

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Van Life Setup And Remote Working Routine

Inside the converted vehicle, Yvonne Hemmings maintains a professional office environment equipped with a laptop, a second monitor, and a reliable mobile internet connection. The vehicle relies on solar panels and backup batteries to power her work equipment and ensure a stable living environment while she travels. This setup allows her to serve her clients without interruption, regardless of her geographic location across the continent. Her daily routine remains structured around professional obligations, but the context of her workday has transformed from a stationary office to a mobile workspace.

Travel Freedom Across European Destinations

The core motivation behind Yvonne Hemmings swapping bricks for wheels was the desire for unfettered freedom and mobility. She chose to sell her property not due to financial distress, but because she wished to escape the rigid responsibilities of homeownership. This change has granted her the ability to wake up in diverse European locations, such as France, Spain, and Portugal, every single day. She can explore new towns, enjoy scenic walks, or sit outside with a coffee immediately after finishing her workday, a flexibility previously unimaginable in her conventional life.

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Operational Challenges And Mechanical Issues

Despite the idyllic portrayal of van life on social media platforms like TikTok, Yvonne Hemmings frequently encounters significant mechanical and logistical hurdles. Her vehicle has recently suffered from electrical failures, including heater malfunctions, flickering lights, and insufficient power for her refrigerator. Additionally, she has managed a flat tyre, a damaged alloy wheel, and a broken wing mirror cover, incidents that require immediate attention in a mobile home. These issues highlight the reality that when a vehicle serves as both office and residence, every breakdown becomes a critical household emergency.

Future Plans And Recommendations For Newcomers

Yvonne Hemmings currently owns a small olive farm in Portugal, which she intends to develop into a peaceful retreat for women in the future. For now, she continues to travel full-time, urging aspiring van lifers to approach the lifestyle with realistic expectations rather than romantic illusions. She advises that success requires independence, tolerance for solitude, and minimal material possessions, warning that the daily chores of cooking, cleaning, and maintenance can be demanding. At sixty years old, she expresses no regret about her choice, stating she refuses to look back in another twenty years wishing she had been braver.