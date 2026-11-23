Yvette Davis faces harassment charges for targeting property developer Gareth Davies and former manager Harry Redknapp over a £500,000 flat dispute. Court hears details of online abuse and letter deliveries.

Yvette Davis, 61, is standing trial at Weymouth Magistrates' Court for an alleged campaign of harassment directed at property developer Gareth Davies and his business associates, including former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp. The proceedings center on a dispute following the purchase of a luxury new-build flat by Davis's mother, Norma Davis, which Yvette Davis claims is uninhabitable.

Alleged Harassment Campaign Details

The court heard that Davis engaged in a multi-faceted campaign against Davies and estate agent Rosella Short, who she alleges sold the £500,000 property in Ferndown, Dorset, to her elderly mother in July 2024. Davis reportedly created 275 social media posts labeling Davies, who has a previous conviction for drug dealing, as a 'drug baron' and 'cowboy builder'. She also staged protests outside the estate agents where Short worked, displaying placards and informing clients that Short was a 'crook'.

Also read Mark Davis Criticizes Madden Movie Portrayal of Father Al Davis as Unfair

Davis admitted to sending a 'barrage' of emails and letters to Davies's business acquaintances to expose his past. This included delivering a letter by hand to the Sandbanks villa in Poole, Dorset, of Harry and Sandra Redknapp. Davis discovered that Davies had acted in a consultancy role for Pierfront Developments, a business owned by the Redknapps. Both Mr. and Mrs. Redknapp were left upset by the intrusion into their private home.

Stakeholder Positions and Impact

Gareth Davies testified that the harassment escalated rapidly after a September 2024 meeting to discuss snagging issues at the Golf Links Road property. He described receiving threatening comments from strangers online, including statements suggesting he should be hung. Davies stated that the constant worry of checking for new posts took over his life, causing immense stress for his wife, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, and affecting his children. He emphasized that the abuse caused him to lose contracts and endure public embarrassment.

Advertisement

Rosella Short provided testimony regarding the severe impact on her mental health, stating that Davis's campaign left her feeling suicidal. She and Davies both asserted that the harassment damaged their businesses and personal wellbeing. Short noted that Davies was upfront about his spent criminal conviction from 2009, where he served five years for conspiracy to sell Class A drugs, which was disclosed 16 years prior to the current events.

Dispute Over Property and Accusations

The conflict originated from a disagreement over the condition of the flat bought by Norma Davis. Yvette Davis accused Davies of being threatening, aggressive, and a bully, claiming he lied to customers. She referred to him as a 'convicted drug baron and money launderer', although the court noted he was never convicted of money laundering. Davis also erected a banner outside the property accusing the firm of ignoring black mould, damp, and beetle infestations, which Davies described as a untrue and spiteful publicity stunt.

Yvette Davis denies two charges of harassment from October 2024. The trial continues as the court examines the extent of the digital and physical communications sent to Davies, Short, and other associates. The prosecution alleges that the actions were designed to torment the victims and damage their professional reputations over a period of months. The proceedings highlight the legal boundaries of consumer complaints versus criminal harassment in high-value property transactions.