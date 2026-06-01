Yuto Sano's 'C': A Fantasy Hit Hampered by Hiatuses

Despite health-related delays, Yuto Sano's manga series 'C' continues to captivate readers with its supernatural action and intriguing premise. Fans eagerly await its anime adaptation, but with only 35 chapters released, it may be some time before their wishes are granted.

Launched just shy of a decade ago, a certain manga magazine has swiftly become a powerhouse, introducing readers to some of the most remarkable manga series of our time.

Standout titles such as 'A' and 'B' have already made their way to anime screens, with many more adaptations in the pipeline. One of the hottest series currently gracing the magazine's pages is Yuto Sano's fantasy hit, 'C', which debuted in 2022 as a continuation of Sano's 2020 one-shot manga. With six volumes released so far and circulation numbers topping 1.4 million, 'C' is undeniably one of Shueisha's hottest properties.

However, the series' popularity has been tempered by frequent hiatuses due to Sano's health issues, which can be frustrating for fans eagerly awaiting new chapters. Despite these setbacks, 'C' has managed to release 35 chapters in its three-year run, with the latest installment dropping on April 2nd, 2026. The story is set in the vibrant yet shadowy Paradise District, where troubleshooters Tao and Alma work for the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization. Their job?

To solve cases that often involve mysterious, evil Magas creatures plaguing the district. While Tao is a skilled fighter with a troubled past, Alma is a kind-hearted teen struggling with his true identity. As the truth about Alma's origins unfolds, fans eagerly await the series' anime adaptation.

However, with only 35 chapters released and no sign of a conclusion, an anime announcement may still be some way off





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