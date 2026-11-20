Turkish asylum seeker Yusufcan S. appeals his conviction for raping a German nurse to secure residency. Prosecutors seek harsher sentences at Heilbronn Regional Court.

Yusufcan S., a Turkish asylum seeker, is currently undergoing an appeal hearing at the Heilbronn Regional Court in the south-western German state of Baden-Wurttemberg. The court is reviewing a previous conviction that resulted in a prison sentence for rape, with prosecutors arguing that the offender committed the crime specifically to gain the right to remain in Germany as the father of a child.

Prosecution Alleges Strategic Rape for Residency

Prosecutors assert that Yusufcan S., who is twenty years old, deliberately targeted a twenty-six-year-old nurse who holds a German passport. The prosecution claims the primary motive was to secure residency status through parenthood, allowing him to avoid deportation from the country. The alleged strategy involved forcing the woman into pregnancy to establish a legal claim to stay in Germany.

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The legal proceedings highlight a severe manipulation of immigration laws through violent means. The prosecution argues that Yusufcan S. viewed the woman not as a person but as a mechanism to obtain legal residence. This alleged intent forms the core of the appeal, as prosecutors are seeking a longer prison sentence than the one originally imposed by the lower court.

Timeline of Violence and Coercion in 2025

The sequence of alleged crimes began after Yusufcan S. re-entered Germany in October 2024, having initially arrived in February 2024 and had his asylum application rejected. He reportedly survived on welfare payments and income from wedding singing performances before contacting the nurse via Instagram at the end of March 2025.

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According to the prosecution, the perpetrator demanded sexual intercourse when the woman refused, leading to repeated rapes that resulted in her pregnancy. The legal documents detail further threats, including accusations that Yusufcan S. threatened to stab the victim to death if she did not carry the baby to term. These threats were allegedly used to maintain control over the victim during the pregnancy.

A critical incident occurred on June 5, when the prosecution alleges Yusufcan S. dragged the pregnant nurse by the wrist into Heilbronn Town Hall. He forced her to sign documents formally acknowledging him as the father of her unborn child. When the victim attempted to leave the queue, he punched her in the face, an act witnessed by no one at the municipal office.

Arrest, Conviction, and Conflicting Legal Claims

The victim reported the assault to the police a week later, leading to the arrest and remand in custody of Yusufcan S. The Heilbronn District Court accepted the nurse's account and sentenced him to three years and two months in prison. This sentence included convictions for illegal possession of a weapon and robbery, alongside the rape charge.

Both the prosecution and the defense appealed the original verdict, creating the current situation at the Regional Court. The defense maintains that the sexual intercourse was entirely consensual and demands an acquittal on the rape charge. However, Yusufcan S. admits to punching the nurse in the face and acknowledges the charges related to illegal weapons possession and drug use.

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The victim terminated her pregnancy prior to the initial trial, adding a final layer of complexity to the case. The court must now determine if the original sentence was sufficient or if the calculated nature of the crime warrants a heavier penalty.

Upcoming Verdict and Legal Precedents

The Heilbronn Regional Court is expected to deliver its final verdict in February regarding the appeal. This decision will determine whether the original sentence stands or if the prosecution's request for a longer term is granted.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the alleged intersection of sexual violence and immigration manipulation. It raises questions about how the German legal system addresses crimes committed with the specific intent of exploiting family and parental rights for immigration benefits.