Yuma Border Patrol Nabs 52 Illegal Aliens, 36 in Commercial Rigs from Sanctuary States

A five-day enforcement operation by Yuma Sector Border Patrol resulted in 52 immigration arrests on Arizona highways, including 36 commercial truck drivers using licenses from sanctuary jurisdictions. The U.S. Department of Transportation praised the operation and blamed the Biden-Buttigieg administration for compromised road safety. Many drivers were from El Salvador, India, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and held expired work permits. In a separate case, agents arrested Indian national Magandeep Singh, who is wanted for homicide, and turned him over to ICE for deportation.

During a five-day targeted enforcement operation mid-May, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 52 illegal aliens during immigration stops on major Arizona highways. Of those, 36 were found to be operating commercial vehicles with licenses issued by states with sanctuary policies.

A U.S. Department of Transportation spokesperson praised the operation, stating it highlights failures of the current administration that jeopardize road safety. The illegal alien truck drivers were nationals of El Salvador, India, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia. Many were working under expired work authorizations issued during the Biden administration. The Department of Transportation emphasized support for Border Patrol efforts to remove dangerous foreign drivers and called for state and local law enforcement cooperation with DHS.

In a separate incident this week, Yuma Sector agents arrested Indian national Magandeep Singh during a traffic stop. Singh had an international alert for homicide. After confirming the warrant, agents processed him for deportation and transferred him to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, which will coordinate with international authorities for his removal. The news summary also references a Breitbart Texas associate editor but that is not part of the core enforcement story.

The operation targeted commercial vehicle operators on highways in Arizona's Yuma Sector. A total of 52 individuals were arrested for immigration violations, with a significant portion-36 drivers-holding commercial licenses from sanctuary jurisdictions. The U.S. Department of Transportation linked the situation to policy decisions, claiming the Biden-Buttigieg administration made roads less safe. Many of the drivers were from countries including El Salvador, India, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and possessed work permits that had expired.

The agency stressed the importance of removing unauthorized commercial drivers and urged collaboration between local police and federal immigration authorities to prevent further incidents. One particularly notable arrest was that of Magandeep Singh, an Indian national wanted for homicide. Border Patrol agents from the Blythe Station detained him during a routine traffic stop and immigration check. After verifying the homicide warrant, Singh was processed for deportation and handed over to ICE ERO.

International coordination will be required for his transfer due to the outstanding warrant. The episode underscores concerns about security risks posed by individuals who cross borders illegally and obtain commercial driving privileges. Both the enforcement operation and the Singh arrest illustrate ongoing efforts by federal authorities to identify and remove illegal aliens from the transportation sector. The focus on commercial drivers reflects heightened scrutiny of road safety and immigration enforcement.

The involvement of the Department of Transportation signals an interagency approach to removing unauthorized operators of large vehicles. The arrests revealed a mix of nationalities and varied immigration statuses, including many with expired authorizations. The specific mention of sanctuary states suggests a political dimension, as licenses from those states were used by drivers without legal presence. The homicide case adds a severe criminal element, showing that some illegal aliens encountered by Border Patrol have serious warrants abroad.

ICE's role in custody and eventual deportation proceedings is standard for such cases. The publicity around these enforcement actions aligns with broader debates about border policy, public safety, and cooperation between different levels of law enforcement





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Yuma Sector Border Patrol Illegal Aliens Commercial Truck Drivers Sanctuary States U.S. Department Of Transportation Expired Work Authorizations Magandeep Singh Homicide Warrant ICE Enforcement And Removal Operations Arizona Highways Immigration Stops Deportation Interagency Cooperation

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