The Yuletide holiday celebration features new live entertainment, a musical, stunt show and activities for families.

TUCSON, Ariz. — TUCSON, Ariz. — The holidays are heading back to the Old West as Yuletide returns to Old Tucson with Christmas decorations, live entertainment and activities for families.

Old Tucson has transformed parts of the Western-themed attraction with Christmas trees and holiday decor. This year, families can also check out new live entertainment, including a musical and a holiday stunt show. Hailey Jung, marketing manager at Old Tucson, says the Iron Door Mine has also received a major holiday makeover following the Halloween season.

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“Our Iron Door Mine has transformed. So if you were here for Nightfall, it was very scary, and we have completely switched it around,” Jung said.

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“So now it’s super cozy, kind of Christmas holiday walk through of some different holiday memories. ” Visitors can also enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus, create their own ornaments and sip hot cocoa while taking in the holiday atmosphere. For Jung, Yuletide is about giving Tucson families a place to spend time together and make holiday memories.

“I love being a part of it and bringing that to Tucson, that space where people can come and enjoy and create some holiday memories with their families,” Jung said. Yuletide at Old Tucson runs Nov. 27 through Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For those looking to visit several times during the season, Old Tucson is offering two pass options: Passes are available now at oldtucson.com. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE