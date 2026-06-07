Yuba City McDonald’s boss rushed to ICU with horrific injuries after colleague threw scorching hot oil over him

Jacob Smith, 20, suffered third-degree burns to his face, neck, hands and shoulders.

A McDonald’s manager in Yuba City was rushed to the ICU with horrific burns after a co-worker allegedly threw scorching hot oil on him following their shift.

Police said the attack happened May 30 when Smith’s co-worker, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, allegedly threw hot oil on him after the pair finished work. Police said the attack happened May 30 when Smith’s co-worker, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, is accused of attacking him.

Following the incident, Bluett was reported missing before authorities located him days later and took him into custody, according toSmith’s mother, Amber Smith, said her son, a manager at the restaurant, is engaged and working hard to build a life for himself.

“My son has an amazing spirit and in the midst of all of this has been positive and trying to make us feel better,” Amber Smith said. Smith’s mother, Amber Smith, said her son, a manager at the restaurant, is engaged and working hard to build a life for himself.

“It was just so random of a thing, he’s a really good kid and it’s not just because he’s my son, he’s just a really good kid and has a good positive spirit about him. ” She said the family has been overwhelmed by the community’s support as Smith continues his recovery.

To help cover expenses, the family has launched a“As his mother, it broke my heart when he looked at me and said, ‘Why would he do this to me? ’ I want to help him not have to worry about day-to-day finances and how to make ends meet, but instead be able to focus on his recovery,” Amber Smith wrote. The 20-year-old is expected to undergo additional surgeries next week, including a skin graft procedure.

Police said the attack happened May 30 when Smith’s co-worker, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, allegedly threw hot oil on him after the pair finished work. Smith’s mother, Amber Smith, said her son, a manager at the restaurant, is engaged and working hard to build a life for himself.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News California Mcdonald's Northern California

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One of New York City’s most common birds could disappear in 10 yearsBlack-crowned night herons are New York City's most common wading bird, and the Big Apple has historically been home to the largest population in the Northeast.

Read more »

How City Kids Used to Play on the Streets of New YorkA retrospective of Martha Cooper’s photos shows the ramshackle toys and improvised games from a bygone era of growing up.

Read more »

Cyberpunk 2077's 'Missing Persons' Mod Unlocks Night City's Hidden GemsCyberpunk 2077's ever-growing library of mods continues to enhance the open-world experience, with the 'Missing Persons' mod being a standout addition. This mod introduces 200 quests and helps players discover Night City's hidden secrets, making it an essential play for fans of the game's immersive open-world.

Read more »

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Sneak Peek Reveals Dillard and Negan's Dark DynamicA sneak peek at AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 showcases Jimmi Simpson's Dillard bonding with Negan over a game of FMK, hinting at a compelling dark mirror relationship. New characters Renata and Luis also join the cast.

Read more »