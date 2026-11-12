YouTuber Ovard Reveals Hidden Struggles with Alcoholism and Terminal Baby Diagnosis

In a recent Hulu confessional, YouTuber Ovard opens up about the devastating discovery that her son has terminal cancer and the toxic state of her marriage, which ended in 2024. She reveals that her ex-husband concealed his alcoholism, complicating their grieving process and relationship breakdown.

"Everything happened so, just out of nowhere," Ovard said through tears during a confessional interview for the Hulu show, which premiered Nov. 12. "One day she was OK, and then the next day she wasn't.

" "At the hospital, you're like, 'It has to be fine,'" the 30-year-old continued. "You can't fathom that they're actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it's terminal. She could be gone in a month, we don't know. I've been living like that for over three years, just having no idea.

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" As Ovard explained, her relationship with Ferris had already reached a breaking point prior to receiving the devastating health news. "My marriage was nowhere near in a place to be able to make it through something like this," the YouTuber, who split from Ferris in 2024, noted. "We weren't even going to make it through before this happened. " "It was just so toxic and hard," she added.

"And through all of it, I feel like I still tried to take care of him because I know how hard he's grieving. "—explained to her ex that she's trying to make money so that they won't have to work if they're mourning the loss of a child. "You know that I will always take care of you because I always have! " Ovard told Ferris during a disagreement.

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"When everything goes to s--t and things get really hard, I don't want you to have to do anything. "The former couple, high school sweethearts from Utah, tied the knot in October 2015 when she was 19 and he was 20.

While the pair kept much of their breakup private, Ovard spoke out about the reason for their divorce during the premiere of"He went through so much to hide it from me," Ovard, who believed she and Ferris were on the same page with not drinking, said in a confessional.

"And the fact that my husband, who was supposed to be the safest person, would do that to me and for him to know what alcoholism did to my family. To find all of this out two months after my dad died from alcoholism hurt so bad.

""I don't think that I really believe in the concept of marriage at this point," she said on thepodcast at the time. "I would have a long-term partner if I met someone, and I feel like this is it. But to get legally married, I wouldn't ever do again. It's just too hard to separate.

" "I think just legally, it's just too much to it," Ovard added. "Even the concept of marriage, you just never know what life is going to throw at you so I think to make those vows, I don't feel like I can really commit to that even if I loved someone so much. ", adding that the basketball player, "picks out my outfits every day. He styles me every day for the show.

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It’s great.

"are still going strong as they prepare to welcome their third baby together. The duo, who married in 2012, also share 8-year-old twinsare rock solid after over a decade of marriage.

"This 13th year together is one that has felt full circle! " she wrote on, who wed in 2013, have been open about the highs and lows of their relationship. "Kyler and I aren’t perfect," she wrote onin October. "We’ve had arguments.

We’ve had hard seasons. We’ve had moments we wish we could take back. And we’re not afraid to admit that.

" But, she added, "Those moments aren’t our whole story. There’s also laughter, friendship, forgiveness, growth, five beautiful children, a million memories, and a love that has continued to evolve through every season of our lives. "