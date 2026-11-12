YouTuber Dami Lee Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The architect-turned-digital storyteller founded Nollistudio with Raffaele di Nicola to use online videos to talk about buildings and cities, real and imagined, in Hollywood movies.

Architect Dami Lee, who uses her expertise to bring niche design concepts to a wider audience through digital storytelling, has signed with, which has over 3 million views, and another two million views forCAA will also represent Nollistudio, a video production banner Lee co-founded with filmmaker Raffaele di Nicola, to bring creator content to YouTube and other platforms.

The Hollywood talent agency will work with Lee and Nollistudio to expand their creator economy business and YouTube channel across all areas. Lee’s cinematic storytelling explores buildings or cities, whether from history and imagined environments, that audiences can potentially see with new eyes and fresh opinions. That includes video content that plays off architecture as seen through the lens of film, TV and popular culture.

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And Nollistudio also explores real-world architecture and cities that have shaped our world, as with popular YouTube videos about ancient water holes beneath the Iranian desert and new theories about Egyptian pyramids.

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“Their multidisciplinary team combines design, research and filmmaking to explore how the built environment shapes our lives,” CAA said in a statement about Nollistudio’s video output.