YouTube TV Averts Crisis, Extends Deal with Paramount

YouTube TV has reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount's channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, and Nickelodeon, averting a potential blackout just weeks before major sporting events like March Madness and the Masters. The streaming service previously announced that it was unable to reach a fair deal with Paramount, raising concerns among viewers about losing access to popular channels.

Crisis has been averted.The deal means YouTube TV will continue carrying CBS , CBS Sports and the rest of Paramount \u2019s channels on its platform. Members, we\u2019re happy to share that we\u2019ve reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount content on YouTube TV, the streaming platform said in a statement. That means you still have access to channels like CBS , CBS Sports , and Nickelodeon. Add-ons like Paramount + with SHOWTIME and BET+ also remain uninterrupted.

On Wednesday, YouTube TV announced that despite our best efforts, we\u2019ve been unable to reach a fair deal with Paramount to keep their channels on YouTube TV and their channels may be unavailable tomorrow, just weeks before March Madness and the Masters are set to be broadcast on CBS and other Paramount channels. USA star dishes on what led to early fights in showdown with rival CanadaYouTube TV has previously lost other channels that sports fans crave — most notably MLB network. But YouTube TV reached a short-term extension with Paramount on Thursday and then announced the full extension on Friday





