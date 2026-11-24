Wonderloom Media, founded by Wheelhouse’s former chief strategy officer Ed Simpson, is now launching a Dr. Insanity podcast.

NewsThe channel, which was founded by Jared West, has over 6M subscribers on YouTube, where it offers videos such as How Police Captured Colorado’s Smartest Killer and When Dumb Karens Try To Attack Cops.

“Dr. Insanity is becoming the home of true crime, and that means meeting fans wherever they listen and watch,” said Ed Simpson, CEO of Wonderloom Media. “Our audience has always gone deep with us, and so many of them already live with true crime in their ears. Audioboom shares our commitment to great storytelling, and we’re excited to bring Dr. Insanity to a whole new community of listeners together.

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” “Dr. Insanity has built an incredible audience on YouTube by delivering compelling, high-quality true crime storytelling,” said Brendan Regan, Chief Content Officer at Audioboom.

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“We see a tremendous opportunity to bring that same experience to podcast listeners and introduce the brand to new audiences. We’re excited to partner with the Wonderloom team to expand Dr. Insanity’s reach and build on its success across platforms. ”Spielberg To Helm ‘Heart In Winter’ With Buckley, Murphy & Rylance; Writer Set