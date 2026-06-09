YouTube Surpasses Netflix in Daily Viewership Per User for 2025, Signaling Shift in Streaming Dynamics

Research indicates YouTube overtook Netflix in average daily minutes per user in 2025, reflecting a competitive landscape where free platforms are gaining ground despite Netflix's strong original content lineup.

In a surprising shift within the streaming landscape, YouTube has overtaken Netflix in average daily viewership per user for the year 2025, according to data from research firm Digitall cited by Bloomberg.

The average user spent 99 minutes per day on YouTube last year, compared to 93 minutes on Netflix, marking a reversal from the previous year when Netflix held the lead in this metric. This development highlights changing viewer habits and the enduring appeal of free, user-generated content platforms despite the proliferation of subscription video on demand services.

YouTube's advantage in total time spent is not unexpected given its massive global user base and lack of subscription fees, while Netflix operates on a paid model, inherently limiting its potential audience. The growth in engagement is particularly notable among older demographics, with individuals over 55 showing increased usage, while the most active segment remains those aged 18 to 24.

The competitive dynamics between ad-supported free platforms and subscription services continue to evolve, with implications for content creation, monetization, and audience retention strategies across the industry. Netflix, which revolutionized home entertainment since its founding on January 16, 2007 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, has long been considered a leader in streaming, producing a slate of original programming that includes groundbreaking series such as 'House of Cards', global phenomena like 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things', and recent hits including 'Wednesday' and 'Bridgerton'.

Its film division has also delivered notable titles like 'Bird Box', 'Red Notice', and the upcoming 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' and 'Carry-On'. Despite this consistent output of high-profile content, the platform faces intensifying competition not only from other subscription services but also from free alternatives that aggregate vast libraries of both professional and amateur videos.

The shift in per-user engagement suggests that while Netflix's library and originals remain popular, the convenience and breadth of YouTube may be capturing more of consumers' daily screen time. The broader implications of this trend extend to advertising revenue, content licensing, and the strategic direction of media companies. As viewers spend more minutes per day on YouTube, advertisers are likely to follow, increasing the platform's monetization potential without requiring direct consumer payments.

For Netflix, the pressure to justify its subscription cost through exclusive content and user experience becomes more acute, possibly accelerating moves into ad-supported tiers or other revenue models. Moreover, the aging of YouTube's user base indicates that the platform is successfully expanding beyond its traditional younger demographics, making it a more comprehensive entertainment destination.

This data underscores a pivotal moment where the distinctions between broadcast, cable, and digital streaming blur further, and companies must adapt to a fluid environment where audience attention is the most contested resource. While Netflix continues to release new original movies and series weekly, maintaining a robust pipeline of titles such as 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' and 'Carry-On', the platform's growth in subscriber numbers and engagement faces headwinds.

The research does not specify whether YouTube's increased usage came at the direct expense of Netflix or other services, but the comparative minutes per day metric signals a relative shift in preference. Factors such as YouTube's algorithmic recommendations, live streaming capabilities, and short-form content may contribute to its rising stickiness.

Additionally, economic considerations like subscription fatigue among consumers could be driving some to allocate more time to free platforms. As the industry consolidates and mergers occur, the battle for viewer seconds will shape the future of how entertainment is produced, distributed, and consumed globally





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