YouTube sparks backlash from politicians over screen time ads

YouTube has faced criticism from politicians over its adverts suggesting that parents rather than tech companies should restrict teenagers' screen time.

YouTube has sparked a backlash from politicians by plastering Westminster Tube station with adverts suggesting that parents rather than tech companies should restrict teenagers' screen time .

The video-sharing service, owned by Google, has placed the ads in a costly lobbying operation ahead of the Government's highly anticipated decision on whether or not to ban under-16s from social media. The adverts aim to show there is no need for ministers to intervene in the company's operations because parents can already control their children's screen time.

However, politicians have reacted angrily to the ads, saying tech firms themselves should be taking action to stop children becoming glued to their devices. Labour MP Jess Asato, who is suing Elon Musk's xAI after its Grok chatbot made 'disgusting' fake images of her, said: 'Once again tech companies are trying to wriggle out of their own responsibilities to protect children from harmful functionality.

Their Westminster ads have backfired given the reaction of the MPs who are parents that I've spoken to - once again we're being told to solve the problem app by app on our own.

' Fellow backbencher Fleur Anderson said: 'Parents are fed up with tech companies not taking responsibility. If it's harmful or bad for children, don't let them see it. We didn't leave smoking up to parents to decide.

' Lord Nash, who has led attempts to introduce an immediate social media ban for under-16s, said: 'These companies are spending millions telling our politicians not to touch their business model. You can barely move in Westminster without seeing an ad from a tech company claiming its products are safe for children but no amount of advertising can change what these platforms are doing to young people.

' Ahead of an expected announcement by Sir Keir Starmer on plans for a clampdown on social media use by teens, the Tory peer urged: 'He must now build the tightest regime we can: one focused squarely on blocking harmful platforms and functionalities, with robust age verification to keep children out, and designed from the outset to prevent the workarounds that would otherwise undermine it. The era of big tech's uncontrolled experiment on our children must come to an end, however much they spend on ads.

' A YouTube spokesman insisted: 'We take our role in families' lives seriously. For more than ten years, we've partnered with independent safety experts to build real protections into our tech to keep kids safe in the digital world. That's why we built YouTube Kids, a standalone app just for kids ages 3-13 to safely explore their curiosity, including our high quality educational content.

' It is thought that YouTube Kids will escape any social media ban for children because of its educational content





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