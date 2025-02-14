YouTube's Humble Beginnings: From Dating Site to Global Phenomenon

This article explores the origins of YouTube, highlighting its initial struggles, its viral first video 'Me at the Zoo,' and the platform's rapid rise to global dominance.

Twenty years ago, three former PayPal employees launched YouTube.com, originally envisioned as a dating website with the slogan 'Tune In, Hook Up.' The co-founders—Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim—faced difficulty attracting users, so they decided to create YouTube's first video themselves. The clip, titled 'Me at the Zoo,' featured Karim at the San Diego Zoo.

Swiftly removed at NBC's request but later restored on YouTube, the video epitomized a fundamental tension in YouTube's early trajectory. While some viewed it as a breeding ground for copyright infringement, others celebrated it as a revolutionary step towards democratizing short-form video content. The following year, Google acquired YouTube for over $1.6 billion. In October 2006, Karim shared his thoughts with students at his alma mater, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, reflecting on the platform's impact. 'If you have a good idea, and you just go out there and you make a video, you can — you can get an audience of millions almost instantly for free,' he said. However, 'Me at the Zoo' remains, serving as a nostalgic reminder of YouTube's humble beginnings. With 348 million views, it stands as a testament to the platform's enduring legacy, far removed from its current most-watched videos





