YouTube Kids sensation Danny Go's teenage son Isaac has passed away following battle with aggressive cancer and suffering rare genetic disorder

Danny Go's teenage son Isaac has passed away following a battle with aggressive cancer and suffering from a rare genetic disorder. The star, real name Daniel Coleman, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the heartbreaking news that his son had died the previous day, after battling rare, inherited genetic disorder Fanconi anemia and later aggressive cancer.

YouTube Kids sensation Danny Go 's teenage son Isaac has passed away following a battle with aggressive cancer and suffering from a rare genetic disorder . The star, real name Daniel Coleman, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the heartbreaking news that his son had died the previous day, after battling rare, inherited genetic disorder Fanconi anemia and later aggressive cancer .

The disorder makes certain cancers highly probable, and he was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2019, which spread aggressively through his body. After Isaac's cancer progressed, Daniel and his wife Mindy shifted focus to palliative care and pain management to ensure his remaining time was as comfortable and peaceful as possible. On Friday, Daniel shared a pair of beautiful images of his son alongside the caption: Isaac Daniel Coleman. 10/3/11 - 5/21/26. Oh my sweet boy.

There's so much I want to say, but I don't know how yet. I already miss you so much. The pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I'm also filled with tremendous pride.

Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit, and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort. Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime.

I'm so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son. Following the announcement, fellow YouTube star Ms Rachel, real name Rachel Accurso, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the family. She shared a post reading: Hi wonderful parent and caregiver community - Please send so much love and so many thoughts and prayers to Danny Go and his beautiful family.

Danny's precious son passed away. We are so sorry for their loss and are thinking about their son's amazing joy and their immense pride. She added a caption reading: Let's all turn on Danny Go today and send so much love and so many prayers and wrap them up in support.

Fanconi anemia is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that leads to progressive bone marrow failure, physical abnormalities, and a significantly increased risk of developing cancers like leukemia and solid tumor. In December, Daniel took to his Instagram page to share the news with his followers that Isaac had been diagnosed and said they 'knew the day was coming' due to the ties between cancer and Fanconi anemia.

Following the announcement, fellow YouTube star Ms Rachel, real name Rachel Accurso, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the family. In the post, he wrote: Family update time! I don't do much personal sharing anymore as the kids show has grown, just to protect our peace a little bit. But we do have some big news related to Isaac and wanted to share with those that have followed along with him over the last 14 years.

First, though, here's some happy pics of our recent trip to the UK! We haven't gotten to have a true family vacation in years & we had such a lovely time. Okay, now the bad news. We found out last week that Isaac has cancer in his mouth.

TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it's a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia. But it's definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you've braced for it for years. Been getting lots of scans and we're not sure yet how much it's spread. In December, he announced that they had found out news of his diagnosis following a trip to the UK.

But for now, the plan is to try and remove the cancer surgically asap. We've done chemo before with Isaac's bone marrow transplant, but it's a much less ideal path due to his genetic disorder and the damage radiation does to the rest of his body. So our hope is that we're early enough to cut it all out.

The location of the cancer will require some pretty extensive surgery and potential bone work, so we're not sure yet what recovery will look like. But we're anxious to get it done fast, so surgery will likely be in the next couple of weeks. During the scans this week, we also discovered some brain spots forming that indicate potential degenerative nerve issues.





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Danny Go Isaac Daniel Coleman Fanconi Anemia Aggressive Cancer Rare Genetic Disorder

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