YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to pay roughly $3 billion to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students' mental health. The deal, which also includes teen product safeguards, is contingent on a majority of districts signing on and must be approved by a federal judge.

YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to potentially pay about $3 billion to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students' mental health, Bloomberg reported.

The deal would also include new product safeguards for teens. The agreement is contingent on a majority of districts signing on, with finalization likely to take a few months, according to the report. Any settlement would have to be approved by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, who is overseeing the litigation. The school districts, ranging from New York City and Los Angeles to smaller communities, have also sued Meta Platforms, Snap and TikTok.

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YouTube and Youth Mental Health

They allege that features such as recommendation algorithms, autoplay and infinite scroll were designed to hook young users and contributed to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. The schools say they have had to spend money enforcing phone bans and hiring mental-health staff, and they are seeking funds and platform changes. Unlike the other platforms, YouTube has been broadly adopted by schools for classroom use.

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A September survey of more than 2,000 high school students by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute found that over 30 percent used YouTube for entertainment rather than teacher-directed activities during the school day. The settlement would allow Google, YouTube's parent company, to avoid a wave of lawsuits filed by US school districts. The first bellwether trial of these federal multidistrict litigation cases was supposed to start in Kentucky in June, but all four companies settled.

The next federal school trial, involving Tucson, Arizona, is set for February with Meta, TikTok and Snap still defendants, the report added. A separate trial is set for February 2027 before an Oakland, California judge, with Meta, Snap and TikTok as defendants. Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over the next decade and strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram to settle claims by nearly all states that it designed its platforms to addict children.

Broader Platform Settlements

That deal followed more than 10 years of litigation filed by a group of 47 states, along with several districts and territories. As part of that agreement, Meta will only shell out the remaining $5.3 billion of its $17.1 billion settlement if YouTube and TikTok roll out similar changes and pay matching amounts. Meta is also pushing TikTok to do the same.

In March, both YouTube and Meta were found negligent in a case brought by a separate group of plaintiffs.