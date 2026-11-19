YouTube has said it is investigating after the UK government called on the Google-owned platform to remove Russell Brand's prison message video.

‘California Schemin’ Writer Developing Taylor Sheridan-Inspired Cornish Crime Saga & Adapting Joseph Conrad’s ‘The Secret Agent’ — Brit List 2026star’s YouTube channel. In the message, Brand maintained that he was innocent of rape and sexual assault.

BBC News reported on Thursday that the MoJ’s request had been rejected by YouTube. The Google-owned video service did not deny this when contacted by Deadline. The video remains live on Russell Brand’s YouTube channel. A Google spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the new content and our teams are investigating.

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We suspended Russell Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023. The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then. ” An MoJ spokesperson said: “It is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content. Removal ultimately depends on the platform’s own terms.

” Reading from a notepad, Laura Brand told Russell Brand’s followers: “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. ” She continued: “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey.

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Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.

“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. ” An audibly emotional Laura Brand added: “Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ.

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