YouTube Introduces Custom Feed Feature Using Artificial Intelligence

YouTube has introduced a new feature that allows users to create a custom feed based on their preferences. The feature, labeled 'Your custom feed,' uses artificial intelligence to generate a feed of videos based on user prompts.

Google has been keeping busy updating YouTube, recently adding tools to identify AI-generated content better. The company is now adding a new feature to the YouTube Home page, allowing users to create a custom feed based on their preferences.

This feature, labeled 'Your custom feed,' uses artificial intelligence to generate a feed of videos based on user prompts. Users can enter a prompt, which can be as vague or specific as they like, and YouTube will present them with a feed of videos that match their criteria.

For example, users can enter a prompt like 'give me something different beyond my usual feed' or 'help me unwind after work with guided meditations under 10 minutes.

' The feature is currently being rolled out to users in the U.S. who are signed in to the YouTube mobile or desktop app, with English set as the default language. Users will need to ensure that their YouTube search and watch history are enabled to access the feature. To get started, users can select the 'Your custom feed' chip at the top of the YouTube Home page and enter their prompt in the text box.

YouTube will then provide users with a feed based on their criteria, and they can edit their prompt to create a new feed at any time. Feeds will refresh automatically, and users can access them at any time. Google has been making various updates to YouTube in recent times, including adding tools to identify AI-generated content better. The company aims to provide a more curated experience for users, and this new feature is a step in that direction.

However, users are worried that the company may decide to paywall the new feature, as it did with some of its other features. Users can check if both Watch and Search history are enabled by navigating to YouTube, tapping their profile icon, and selecting their data in YouTube. They can enable them from either column if they are not already enabled





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