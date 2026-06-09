YouTube Filmmakers Are Redefining the Movie Industry

The rise of YouTube filmmakers is changing the face of the movie industry, with recent successes like Backrooms and Obsession proving that unique source material and internet-born creators can lead to big-screen success. The transition from internet storytelling to successful Hollywood movies won't always be seamless, but it's an exciting time for film and the people who make it.

For years, YouTube has been a fertile ground for aspiring filmmakers, a place where they could demonstrate their skills outside traditional norms. While it has often been seen as unorthodox, this methodology is beginning to bear fruit.

Recent films like Backrooms, Obsession, and Iron Lung have proven to be some of 2026's biggest successes, and YouTubers like Kane Parsons, Curry Barker, and Markiplier are to thank. Backrooms has become A24's highest grossing movie ever, and Obsession is on track to become one of the most profitable films in recent years, earning over $200,000 on a $750,000 budget.

However, it is the success of Backrooms that we've seen not just the director be the reason why, but the YouTube community itself. It became so successful that Parsons found himself approached to make a movie, and not just any movie, but one starring lauded actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. At just 20 years old, A24 allowed Parsons to make the movie, a move that is slowly becoming the industry's newest trend.

One thing was clear: the people who had been shunned as chronically online and are considered the weirdos of the internet are getting their movie moment. Backrooms originated on YouTube in 2019, an anonymous 4chan user posted a reply to a thread, unknowingly giving birth to one of the internet's most unexpected phenomena: The Backrooms.

Accompanied by a photo of an empty series of rooms, the post reads: If you're not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you'll end up in the Backrooms, where it's nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in. God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby, because it sure as hell has heard you.

Soon after, YouTuber Kane Parsons posted a video titled The Backrooms that has since become known for its originality, tension, and sheer terror. Using a found footage style of film-making, it is ten minutes long and shows the user wandering the halls of an endless maze in The Backrooms.

Relying on making the user increasingly uncomfortable, rather than monsters and jump scares though there are a few here it made the viewer feel as if this is somewhere they could find themselves given how seemingly normal the location is. Kane Parsons and Backrooms represent a larger trend for years being referred to as chronically online was often seen as an insult.

These were the people who were deeply immersed in internet culture, memes, niche fandoms, and digital lore that made little sense to well, almost anyone. However, as social media forces the internet to continue its evolution, movies such as Backrooms, with their unique source material, and the creators behind them are beginning to emerge from behind the curtain.

Parsons, Obsession's Curry Barker, and Iron Lung's Markiplier, came from the internet, getting their starts as YouTubers who successfully took their talents to the big screen. The transition from internet storytelling to successful Hollywood movies won't always be seamless. As with all things new, it will take time for the movie-going audience as a whole to understand this phenomenon.

The success of Backrooms and Obsession has been a major boon for the horror genre, which too often churns out the same type of film every year. Original ideas in the genre are hard to come by, but the internet and those creating stories on it provide a wellspring of new ideas. Many of the qualities that make Backrooms successful are the ambiguity, collaboration, and fragmentation of ideas that lead to a successful final product.

While that sounds like a traditional writers' room, it's anything but. In this case, the audience isn't watching and waiting for the next chapter of the story; they are creating it. This type of methodology can be extremely difficult to translate to film, where screenplays are created by a small group of people or just one person





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