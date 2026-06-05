YouTube Creator and His Wife Choose to Terminate Pregnancy After Discovering High Chance of Down Syndrome in Unborn Child

A content creator and his wife have revealed that they chose to terminate their pregnancy after discovering that their unborn child had a high chance of having Down syndrome. The couple, known as McJuggerNuggets online, explained that they initially became "comfortable" with the idea but later faced overwhelming criticism from the public.

after discovering that their unborn child would likely have Down syndrome.

"When it comes to being a first-time parent, or just trying to start a family in general, you don't know until you're thrust into this situation. You're always just trying to make the best decision you can to benefit your child and your own life," the content creator exclusively told Page Six on Friday.

Jesse (known as McJuggerNuggets online) explained that he initially became "comfortable" with the idea that their child would have the condition, which occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21. YouTuber Jesse Ridgway (seen here with wife Ashley) spoke with Page Six on Friday after revealing that they chose to terminate Ashley's pregnancy after discovering that their unborn child had a high chance of having Down syndrome





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Health Parenting Down Syndrome Trisomy 21 First-Time Parents Family Planning Public Scrutiny

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