This year's box-office success of films like Curry Barker's Obsession, Markiplier's Iron Lung, and Kane Parsons' Backrooms highlights the rise of YouTube and TikTok filmmakers. They have gained recognition and promise a bright future.

This year has proven what many prognosticators have been saying for a while now: the next big filmmaker will come from the world of YouTube and TikTok.

Last week, Curry Barker's Obsession shattered box-office expectations with a $17 million opening weekend haul. It was released only a few months after Markiplier's Iron Lung, which opened to $18 million. A couple of weeks from now, we will see the release of Kane Parsons' Backrooms, which is expected to gross more than both those movies in its opening weekend. The three filmmakers, each of whom started out on YouTube, will no doubt have bright careers.

They will, however, have to continue proving themselves in a genre that has already crowned the next generation of stalwarts such as Jordan Peele, Zach Cregger, and Ari Aster. Cregger's latest film, Weapons, defied box-office expectations when it grossed nearly $300 million worldwide in 2025. It received excellent reviews, and ended up winning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Amy Madigan.

Cregger started out in the comedy genre over a decade ago, and even co-directed a poorly reviewed feature that holds a 5% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unsurprisingly, he has largely disowned it, and has declared his breakout 2022 feature as his real debut. The movie in question is currently streaming on Netflix in the United Kingdom and other territories, but it'll leave the platform soon





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