Youth Unemployment: Milburn Report Could Cost Andy Burnham Over £6bn

Alan Milburn's youth unemployment review suggests matching Germany's job support spending could cost the UK more than £6bn, with recommendations due in November.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham could face a bill of more than £6bn to get young people back into work if he backs new recommendations in a landmark youth unemployment report by former Labour Health Minister Alan Milburn. The proposals are expected to point to youth job schemes in Germany and Denmark, which Milburn has been studying as part of his investigation into rising youth joblessness in the UK, where 15.6 per cent of young people are out of work. The recommendations are due to be set out later this month and favour investment support rather than benefit cuts.

The central trade-off is an upfront cost. Even if the measures eventually reduce the welfare bill, the government would need to fund them before any savings appear. That makes the report a difficult financial question for Downing Street as it weighs how to tackle youth unemployment at a time of rising pressure on public spending.

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How Germany and Denmark Spend on Job Support

The UK currently spends around 0.1 per cent of GDP, or £3.7bn a year, on helping people into work. Germany and Denmark both spend considerably more on the same goal, and their models are the basis for Milburn's recommendations.

In Germany, where 7.5 per cent of young people are unemployed, the government spends 0.3 per cent of GDP on job support. This includes subsidising wages for workers up to the age of 29. If the UK raised its spending to Germany's rate, the cost to the government would be more than £6bn.

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Denmark spends even more, investing 0.4 per cent of GDP. It also runs a scheme in which young disabled people can take on state subsidised 'flexi jobs' with lower working hours, an approach that is part of the model Milburn is examining.

Government Position and Competing Views

Andy Burnham said that the cost of the measures recommended by Alan Milburn would not directly add to the welfare bill. He did not rule out extra spending on investment in the support that teenagers need, along with the guarantees he wants to put in place for them.

Speaking to Times Radio, Burnham said the measures would require investment up front, adding that in time the savings would come. His position frames the policy as a spending decision that is expected to pay back over the longer term rather than an immediate cut to benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions said that the Milburn and Timms Reviews, which are due to report in November, will lay the foundation for sustainable reform and that it will not pre-empt their findings. The department added that the Youth Guarantee already includes £2.5bn of investment in youth employment over the next three years.

According to the Resolution Foundation, the UK has the third-highest rate of young people not in work, education or training, known as NEETs, among Europe's richest countries. The thinktank attributes this to rising ill-health and a failing system of benefits and job support, and recently said the UK was facing a crisis in youth jobs.

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Budget Pressures and What Comes Next

The number of 16- to 24-year-old NEETs has risen dramatically to almost 1 million, the highest level in more than a decade. Those figures add urgency to the debate over how quickly new support can be delivered.

The fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), estimates that the welfare bill will rise from £353bn this year to £431bn in 2032. The OBR said it would apply quite a high bar when scoring new job support measures, after two earlier government schemes fell short of their aims.

One of those schemes, an extension of NHS Talking Therapies, never delivered its promised boost to employment of 10,000. The Connect to Work programme looks set to miss its target of 25,000 additional jobs, falling short by at least a third by 2028-9.

The Prime Minister is not likely to formally respond to Milburn's report until the next King's Speech in April, with any implementation funded later through the Spending Review. A Telegraph report said health and education budgets could be cut to fund the reforms, because both departments would be involved in delivering the policies. Ministers are also reported to be concerned that the OBR may score the impact of new job support measures conservatively.