Youth Unemployment Fears Soar as 'Financial Nihilism' Takes Hold, Think Tank Warns

A new IPPR report warns that pessimism among young people about their future has tripled, with rising NEET numbers, mental health crises, and a growing trend of 'financial nihilism' where work and saving are abandoned for risky spending.

A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) reveals a dramatic rise in pessimism among young people regarding their future employment and financial prospects.

Over the past decade, the share of 16 to 21 year-olds who believe they have a high chance of ending up in long-term unemployment has tripled, with one in fourteen now holding that view. This growing sense of hopelessness is linked to the breakdown of the traditional promise that hard work leads to security and opportunity.

The study finds that young people are lowering their expectations as housing becomes increasingly unaffordable, secure work harder to find, and the pathways to adulthood feel out of reach. The trend is particularly concerning due to its ties to deteriorating mental health; the research shows that four in ten women and three in ten men aged 16 to 24 have poor mental health, which correlates with sharply reduced expectations of future success.

In response to this bleak outlook, the IPPR identifies emerging evidence of 'financial nihilism'-a mindset where young people, feeling the system no longer rewards effort, spend more relative to their wealth, invest in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, and work less. The report underscores that when young people lose faith in their futures, it threatens not only their wellbeing but also economic growth, productivity, and social cohesion. Critics, however, point to government policies as the root cause.

Tory business spokesman Andrew Griffith blames Labour's 'broken jobs market' and rising youth unemployment, noting that many are 'voting with their feet and leaving the country entirely.

' Hugh Osmond, former Pizza Express entrepreneur, attributes the dismal findings entirely to 'governments and socialist thinking,' specifically citing increases in employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage, which he says make hiring young people more costly, alongside a 'massive increase' in regulation. Kate Nicholls of UK Hospitality echoes these concerns, stating that rising employment costs are forcing businesses to cut back just when job creation is needed most.

She urges the government to reduce the cost burden on employers to support sectors like hospitality in growing and creating jobs. Official data supports the narrative of a worsening situation: the number of young people classified as NEET (not in employment, education, or training) has risen to over a million for the first time in more than 12 years, and record numbers are emigrating.

The IPPR's analysis shows that belief in the idea that hard work pays off has plummeted, with only one in four now believing that 'everyone has a fair chance to get on in life.

' The report concludes that the post-war social contract-that hard work leads to a better life-feels not just frayed but fundamentally fractured for many young Britons





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Youth Unemployment NEET Financial Nihilism IPPR Report Mental Health Labour Policies Minimum Wage National Insurance UK Hospitality Emigration

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