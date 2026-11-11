Youth fit note reform set to prevent long‑term sickness benefits for under‑25s

New review by Alan Milburn proposes revamping the fit note system, requiring community work and health teams to create return‑to‑work plans for young people instead of signing them off as unfit.

Health and employment policy makers are poised to change the way young people obtain long‑term sickness benefits. A forthcoming review led by former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn will argue that the current fit note system - where a general practitioner can sign a patient as not fit for work - unfairly locks under‑25s into welfare and never allows them to return to employment.

How the fit note system currently works

The standard process in England allows a GP to issue a health note that declares a patient 'not fit for work'. Last year, 93 per cent of the millions of notes issued were marked in this way, effectively creating a path to long‑term sickness benefits. Critics claim that doctors lack incentives to encourage patients to seek work, which can prematurely end a young person's career trajectory.

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Under the new proposals, individuals would no longer be able to rely solely on a GP note. Instead, they would attend an assessment conducted by a multidisciplinary team made up of occupational therapists, work coaches, mental health specialists, and job advisers. The team would produce a personalised return‑to‑work plan, rather than merely confirming unfitness.

Stakeholder views on the proposed overhaul

Alan Milburn has warned that the fit note system is "trapping" young people and creating an unintended gateway into Britain's welfare system. He said, "A fit note plunges too many young people into the benefits system when it should be about keeping them in work."

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Labour previously abandoned the plan last year, stating there were no current intentions to reform the fit note. The Conservative Party, however, has expressed cautious support. Kemi Badenoch noted that the party would not oppose all of Milburn's proposals but highlighted the potential high upfront costs at a time when the benefits bill is expanding.

Sir Charlie Mayfield's earlier review of long‑term inactivity also described the fit note system as a barrier that hinders employment rather than facilitates it. The British Medical Association has criticised the policy shift, arguing it may increase NHS waiting times and that just nine per cent of healthcare professionals believe the current system adequately supports young people.

Impacts on workers and next steps for reform

If adopted, the reform would mean that all under‑25s who seek a sickness absence note would face an alternative assessment route. This change aims to prevent temporary health issues from turning into permanent roadblocks in employment and education pathways.

The review is set to be published next week, with ministers expected to back Milburn's findings. Should the proposals pass, they could eventually extend to older workers, thereby reshaping the fit note framework across the entire workforce.

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Rishi Sunak had previously announced a plan to end Britain's so‑called "sick note culture" before the 2024 election, but without clear policy details. The current pilot scheme, operating in four areas, will continue and serve as a foundation for broader reforms once the review is completed.