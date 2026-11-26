A new study by the Youth Endowment Fund shows that 66 percent of UK teenagers have encountered digital content promoting misogyny, with significant links to harmful gender attitudes and online abuse.

A comprehensive survey conducted by the Youth Endowment Fund reveals that 66 percent of teenagers have encountered digital content promoting misogyny and violence against women within the past year. This polling of 10,000 individuals aged 13 to 17 indicates that approximately 2.5 million adolescents are exposed to anti-women posts online. The findings highlight a widespread prevalence of harmful gender norms in digital spaces, raising urgent concerns about the influence of social media algorithms on youth attitudes.

Survey Data on Teen Exposure to Online Misogyny

The Youth Endowment Fund commissioned Savanta to execute this polling during the summer, utilizing a nationally-representative sample to ensure accuracy. The data shows that 56 percent of respondents agreed with at least one negative statement regarding gender roles, such as the belief that women seek power over men rather than equality. Specific figures include 20 percent agreeing that women want power, 33 percent believing women manipulate emotions, and 11 percent feeling women cannot be trusted. Furthermore, 44 percent reported seeing threatening or humiliating content, while 33 percent viewed posts encouraging real-world violence against females.

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Youth Endowment Fund Expert Commentary on Digital Safety

Jess Southgate, an expert at the Youth Endowment Fund, noted that while most young people recognize misogynistic content for what it is, a minority find these messages influential. She emphasized that children require a strong foundation in healthy relationships, consent, and respect to navigate these digital challenges. Southgate argued that society cannot leave young people to navigate these issues alone, stressing the need for skills to recognize digital abuse and reduce the acceptance of harmful gender norms. The Youth Endowment Fund was established with Home Office funding to prevent youth violence, making these findings critical to its mission.

Teenager Experiences With AI Generated Sexual Images

The survey also highlighted the disturbing rise of artificial intelligence-generated sexual images, known as deepfakes, which 32 percent of teenagers had seen. A participant described how misogynistic content often appears organically in feeds, leading to desensitization as algorithms push more similar content based on brief interactions. This cycle of exposure can slowly normalize harmful behaviors, turning what should be abnormal content into a new normal for young users. The participant warned that without intervention, this passive consumption can have significant long-term effects on social attitudes and behavior.

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Links Between Content Engagement and Harmful Behaviors

Research within the report demonstrates a clear correlation between exposure to anti-women content and agreement with misogynistic statements. Thirteen percent of those who saw such content believed women cannot be trusted, compared to 6.8 percent of those who did not. More alarmingly, 19 percent of teens who viewed AI-generated sexual images reported perpetrating sexual assault or relationship abuse, a figure that rises to 48 percent for those who engaged positively with the images. Overall, 6.3 percent of girls reported being sexually assaulted in the past year, compared to 2.9 percent of boys, underscoring the real-world consequences of online harassment.

Ofcom Powers and Tech Company Responsibilities

Jeremy Miles, chief executive of the Youth Endowment Fund, stated that tech companies must do more to stop the spread of degrading content by building safety into platform design. He called on Ofcom to use its full powers under the Online Safety Act to hold these companies accountable where they fail. The report also noted that many teenagers who encounter such content scroll past it, comment to disagree, or report and block the posts. However, 11 percent of those exposed to misogynistic posts or non-consensual sexual images admitted to engaging positively, such as liking or sharing the content, indicating a significant portion of users may inadvertently reinforce harmful algorithms.