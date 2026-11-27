An Indianapolis mentoring program uses boxing and martial arts to help young people build confidence and resolve conflicts without violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mentoring program uses boxing and martial arts to help young people build confidence and resolve conflicts without violence. Kareem Hines, who founded the program, uses combat sports to teach discipline, accountability and self-control.

At the program’s Bloodline Seminar and Youth Competition on the city’s northeast side, participants practiced footwork and sparring and learned how to prepare mentally for competition.

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“One of the young men that I used to train with is now a coach of the USA national team, so he brought his son, who is now a world champion, out to train with my students, do a seminar, and then we did a tournament after, so we’re constantly talking to our young men and women about legacy,” Hines said. “It’s almost vital that we surround our young people and put in front of our young people, people that they respect, and that have in a since made it.