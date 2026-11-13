Yousef Abdullah Sues Anaheim Union High School District Over Terrorist Remark

Fourteen-year-old Yousef Abdullah sues Anaheim Union High School District and educators after a teacher called him a terrorist and administrators dismissed it as a joke.

Fourteen-year-old Yousef Abdullah is pursuing legal action against the Anaheim Union High School District and several of its educators, alleging that a teacher at Cypress High School referred to him as a terrorist during a classroom interaction. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, centers on an incident in February 2025 where Abdullah was denied entry into an Advanced Placement English program. His teacher allegedly made the inflammatory comment in front of other students, stating, "I don't negotiate with terrorists."

The Core Details And The Incident

Abdullah, a Palestinian-American freshman, applied for the Advanced Placement English program for the upcoming school year. His application was rejected by his English teacher, prompting him to seek clarification directly from the educator. The lawsuit details that the teacher responded to his inquiry by saying, "I don't negotiate with terrorists, that is people under the age of 18." This statement was made publicly in the presence of his peers, exposing the teenager to immediate humiliation and distress.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

After reporting the comment to his school counselor, Abdullah claims the administrator dismissed the incident as a "joke" derived from the 2008 satirical comedy film Tropic Thunder. The counselor allegedly chanted the phrase repeatedly, which the lawsuit describes as a second instance of overt racism. Samer Habbas, the attorney representing the student, emphasized that labeling a Palestinian child of Muslim descent a terrorist is completely inappropriate and dehumanizing.

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Real-World Impact And Legal Consequences

The psychological toll on Abdullah was severe, leading him to adopt the name Joseph to distance himself from his Arabic heritage. He reportedly tried to avoid growing facial hair and staying out of public view with his parents due to shame. Assistant principal claims the comment was merely a phrase not directed at him personally, but the district eventually acknowledged the derogatory nature of the remark in a letter from Human Resources Director Amie Maya.