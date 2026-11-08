Your Weekly Horoscopes by Madame Clairevoyant: November 8–14

As Mercury and Venus end their retrogrades this week, it’s a good time to take action.

new moon opens new doors for you — though you may not initially realize it. Try to make the most of this opportunity for change.

If you’re not happy with how life has been going lately, you don’t have to sit back and accept it: You’re strong enough to change course. Then on Friday — good news! —end their retrogrades. If you’ve been in a phase of reflection and contemplation, now is the time to shift to a more action-oriented approach.

Also read Your Daily Horoscope by Madame Clairevoyant: November 6, 2026

If you want something, go after it. Be willing to tolerate some uncertainty this week. Maybe you’ll need to test out a few strategies before you land on one that works; maybe your plans will fall apart and you’ll have to figure out an alternative. If you expect everything to work out on your first try, you’ll quickly get discouraged —you may even give up.

But if you can accept that confusion and false starts are part of the process, you’ll reach your goal sooner rather than later. If your relationships have gotten off track lately, you now have the opportunity for a reset. Maybe unspoken resentment has eaten away at your trust in each other; maybe poor communication has driven a wedge between you.

Regardless of the cause, healing the tension will work only if you’re both willing to leave the past behind — or at the very least, set it aside for now. It’s never easy to let go of old grudges, but if you can manage it, you’ll be able to move forward with a much-needed clean slate. Sometimes, you settle into routines not because they add actual value to your life but because they’re easy to maintain.

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You get so used to doing things a certain way that you forget other options exist. This week, remind yourself that you have the freedom to structure your life as you want — even with constraints depending on your circumstances, you still have choices. If your days feel too stressful, too boring, or simply misaligned with your values, now is the time to do something about it. You aren’t someone who needs to be in the spotlight at all times.

You have the focus and discipline to work hard on the projects you care about, regardless of whether you get recognized for them. This week, though, you may get more attention than you’re used to. It may feel stressful at first, and you could sense you’re being unfairly scrutinized.

But ultimately, try to see this development as positive. It means you’re doing good work and people are noticing. When you have needs that aren’t being met, you make it known. You’re not interested in suffering silently; you know the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so you speak up.

Perhaps you imagine everyone else shares this mind-set — so if your friends aren’t actively complaining, you assume everything is fine. This week, though, remember not everyone operates the same way you do. Make an extra effort to check in on and care for the people you love, even if they haven’t vocalized that they need you. They’ll appreciate it more than you know.

Sometimes, without meaning to, you limit your own imagination. You assume that the possibilities right in front of you are the only ones that exist or that the choices you’ve seen others make are the only ones available. This week, remind yourself the world is bigger than you know. Outcomes you hadn’t even considered may suddenly be within reach.

Don’t stick only to what you know: Staying open to new and unexpected possibilities could change your life for the better. You take big decisions seriously, especially when they may affect other people. You try hard to gather all the relevant information, to consider everyone’s needs and desires, and to choose the best possible outcomes available.

But this week, remind yourself the world isn’t always fair and it’s unreasonable to expect yourself to always This week, you may reflect on your life so far and wish you had made some different choices. In hindsight, you can see where you went wrong and where you wasted valuable opportunities, yet it feels too late to do anything about it.

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But that’s just your pessimism talking — in reality, it’sdoors might have closed to you, but you have others that could open at any moment. You can still make something wonderful of your life as long as you’re brave enough to make a change now. You worry sometimes that if you’re not constantly in motion, moving forward toward a goal, then you’re wasting your time. Others may say progress isn’t linear — but you imagine, for you, maybe itbe.

This week, it’s important to double down on your efforts to reject that mind-set. You need time to rest and recharge, to stop rushing around and actuallyabout what you want and where you’re going. Taking time now to do nothing but think won’t be a waste of your time.

On the contrary, it will help you move forward more efficiently in the days ahead.for you to be vulnerable with people; you first tend to hold others at arm’s length, even when you genuinely like them. To you, it often seems safest to keep relationships on a surface level: The more you share about yourself and the more you allow yourself to care, the more you risk getting hurt. This week, though, push past that fear. Take the risk.

Open up to people. Caring relationships will profoundly enrich your life, so be brave enough to love deeply. You may think it’s foolish to embark on a major new endeavor right now — that if you didn’t plant the seeds years ago, you missed your window of opportunity. Maybe you think you’re “too old,” or maybe you’ve invested so much in apath that deviating from it now would seem like a waste.

But this week, remind yourself this isn’t true. Maybe youyou had started a certain project sooner, but that’s all the more reason to do it now without waiting another second. This week, you may feel vaguely, confusingly dissatisfied. Perhaps nothing in particular is wrong but things don’t feel wholly, either.

You don’t know exactly what you want, only that you want something more. These feelings can be frustrating — it would be so much easier if you had a specific goal to work toward! — but listen to them anyway. Trust your intuition.

You don’t need to know exactly where you’re going; your job now is simply to stay curious and open to change. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York