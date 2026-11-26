Here's your weekend guide for events and things to do in San Diego.

All proceeds benefit Active Kids Alliance, an organization that provides sports scholarships to children and families in need. Complimentary handmade pies and free pizza for guests to enjoy at the Waterfront Bar & Grill.

Bring the entire family, including your four-legged companions, and make Thanksgiving morning an active, memorable, and heartwarming experience. Awards go to the top three individuals or groups who bring the most creative holiday flair, with a costume ceremony right after the race. Tree Lighting celebration, featuring live salsa music, dancing, a holiday market, and plenty of seasonal cheer. The USS Midway Museum’s 4th year of bringing lights and festive entertainment to San Diego.

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Coach B Personal Training Gym hosts a 5k run. Featuring fresh donuts, a live DJ, cold plunge recovery, and leg compression therapy and prizes. Musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Arrive earlier in the day for wildlife viewing and stay for the holiday magic after dark with the zoo's extended hours.