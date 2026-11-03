Your vote, your voice: Why voting matters for every New Yorker

Education is power, and civic engagement gives communities tools to make meaningful change in their neighborhoods through local elections and beyond. This

Education is power, and civic engagement gives communities tools to make meaningful change in their neighborhoods through local elections and beyond. This November, New Yorkers will head to the polls to elect leaders for important state and federal offices like Governor, State Attorney General, State Senate and Assembly Member.

New Yorkers will also vote on five local ballot proposals that could change how local officials make decisions about things like outdoor dining, street safety projects, and government budgeting. Voting locally gives us a say in the decisions about funding for our neighborhoods, the services we rely on, and the policies that shape life across the five boroughs—from schools and housing to transit and healthcare.

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By learning about our rights at the polls, sharing resources, and making sure everyone has the information they need to cast a vote, New Yorkers can make their voices heard long after leaving the ballot box. , we offer everything from summer camps and job training to food pantries and private pool clubs. While our services span far beyond civic education, we see it as fundamental to our mission.

That’s because when we run voter education workshops, we are not just providing tools to participants; they are carrying that knowledge back home and sharing it with their families and communities. As an organization that proudly provides services for new Americans, Spanish-speaking New Yorkers, and many other community members whose first language isn’t English, we partner withto provide translated materials and in-language workshops that deliver essential information on how to vote and what offices are on the ballot.

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These workshops emphasize that you do not need to speak English to vote in New York City. If you’re eligible to vote, you have the right to vote in your language and to receive In our civic education workshops, we are not just giving our members a pamphlet with voting dates; we are diving deeper and sharing information on how our government runs and how we, as everyday New Yorkers, have a say in it.

After a workshop, a woman excitedly told me that although she wasn’t eligible to vote, she shared our materials with her daughter and helped her register in time for the next election. By getting young people involved in civic life early, we are empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

At work, I always tell people that all the levels of our government – city, state and federal – are interconnected, so it’s crucial that we show up and vote for leaders we trust to make decisions that impact our lives. For example, state lawmakers determine funding for essential MTA subway and bus services and shape rental laws that affect millions of New Yorkers.

This is why these workshops are so important, because they help build a shared understanding of how voting affects our daily lives. We are honest in our workshops that voting doesn’t solve every problem, but it’s one of the many tools we can use to exercise our power as a community.

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Serving new Americans and newly naturalized citizens, we work with people who come to us with a wide range of knowledge about how U.S. elections work and what rights and opportunities are available to them. We teach our community members that even if they are not eligible to vote, there are still other ways to build power within their community.

You can volunteer to be a poll worker, join a voter registration drive, or share voter education with friends and family. By doing your research and showing up to vote, you can help shape how your tax dollars are spent and choose leaders who you believe will show up for your block, your city, and the issues that matter most to you.

By bringing civic education to our community, we hope to empower more New Yorkers to make their voices heard. We all have our opinions, and now it’s time to use them. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Learn more about voting in New York City at, available in 13 languages other than English.

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