Read your free Virgo horoscope for December here.

Your home is your safe space, Virgo. The month begins with the Sun moving through Sagittarius, bringing your attention to your private life. You might crave more privacy over the next few weeks, opting to stay home and in bed instead of having late-nights out with friends.

This energy can also put you in a more sentimental mood, drudging up the past, but also illuminating memories that serve you in the present moment. Spending time in your own space and with your chosen family is what will bring you a sense of grounding and security over the coming weeks. Deep conversations bring relief and positive developments once Venus enters Scorpio on December 4.

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You’re exploring vulnerability in new ways, either sharing personal feelings with someone near and dear, or perhaps someone is confiding in you. You might also learn news that feels transformative or potentially jarring that requires you to turn inward. You have some extra luck on your side when it comes to self-expression, so put yourself out there and ask for what you desire. You’re in a more sentimental mindset once Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 6.