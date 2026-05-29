Your Viewing Guide for the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air live tonight at 8 pm ET on ION and across Scripps streaming channels. Get the key viewing details, from where to watch the finals live to what to expect from the primetime broadcast.

Here's your viewing guide/preview for the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee , kicking off live tonight at 8 pm ET. The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals air live tonight at 8 pm ET on ION and across Scripps streaming channels.

Get the key viewing details, from where to watch the finals live to what to expect from the primetime broadcast. Mina Kimes joins veteran analyst Paul Loeffler as nine finalists compete for the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee title. See how 247 spellers became nine finalists, with returning top finishers, first-timers, and standout class facts in focus. It began with 247 spellers - and it will end with one only claiming the title.

Tonight, live from Washington, D.C.

's historic Constitution Hall, the finals of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee are going down - and we have your preview/viewing guide to all of the action. This year's spelling bee class includes six returning top finishers and 72 other veterans of past Scripps National Spelling Bees.

More than two-thirds of the field (we're talking about 169 spellers) are making their first appearance on the national stage, having advanced through local and regional bees that took place earlier this year. What follows is a rundown of when and where to watch, who's hosting, our final competitors, and more.

In addition, we've included a look back at what led up to tonight's big finale, some more interesting facts about this year's spelling bee class, and much more! The finals will air on Scripps' other popular national entertainment networks and Free Ad-Supported Streaming (FAST) channels: ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Laff, The Spot, ION, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, Scripps News, and Scripps Sports Network (and on YouTube, waiting for you above).

The broadcasts will feature a refreshed production vision from Embassy Row, the award-winning company led by 10-time Emmy-winning producer. Before we take a look at our nine finalists and a rundown of some interesting facts about this year's spelling bee class, here's a look at this year's Round 3 Written Test and Wednesday's Semifinals: Shrey Parikh There are spellers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 13 national competitors are from outside the 50 United States.

Spellers are coming from The Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Guam, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement, and enriches communities.

Visit Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. With the season finale hitting the streamer tonight, here's a look at what's ahead with HBO Max and Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) Half Man. Tonight, on a new episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! , a five-man team made up of championship titleholders faces a group of... contenders





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2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals Live ION Scripps Streaming Channels Mina Kimes Paul Loeffler Nine Finalists 247 Spellers Washington D.C.'S Historic Constitution Hall

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