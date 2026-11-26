Read your free Taurus horoscope for December here.

Wear your heart on your sleeve, Taurus! The month begins with the Sun moving through Sagittarius, encouraging you to explore trust, intimacy and vulnerability in your close relationships.

You’re also more aware of reciprocity—or a lack there of—in certain connections and situations in your life. This can also invite you to spend more time with your shadow side and emotions, processing feelings you’d rather ignore and choosing to invest in your own healing and personal growth. Security is also a theme, and important financial developments and emotional developments that impact your sense of grounding can unfold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s all or nothing when it comes to love once Venus enters Scorpio on December 4. This is the season for testing your relationship and your ability to be vulnerable, honest, and intimate with the important people in your life. Some might strengthen their connection and take the next step, while others are disrupting unhealthy power dynamics and might part ways.