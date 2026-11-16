Your Pizza-Topping Horoscope

Mushroom: The Gemini of pizza toppings. Geminis are the perverts, right?

Traditional horoscopes are worthless. What can a cluster of stars tell us about anyone’s personality or fate? A much better guide is what someone puts on their pizza.

What does your favorite pizza topping say about you? You are straightforward, with nothing to hide. You have the maturity level of a five-year-old. Famous Cheese people: Peyton Manning, Sporty Spice.

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Like a Cheese person, but even more so. Famous Extra Cheese people: Eli Manning, Baby Spice.

“A wild card,” “a rule-breaker,” “thinks outside the box”—no one has ever said any of those things about you. You feel like you’re “one of the guys. ” Maybe you don’t even exist. Famous Pepperoni people: Neville Chamberlain, Patty Hearst.

You love a good mystery—specifically, What’s that on my pizza? Who can say? You don’t really care. For you, life is about questions, not answers.

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You will die in a tragic but avoidable accident. Famous Sausage people: Isadora Duncan, John Belushi. The Gemini of pizza toppings. Geminis are the perverts, right?

“Pulpy,” “earthy,” “firm” . . . every word used to describe mushrooms sounds gross but vaguely sexual.

“Admire my cruelty-free topping! ” you proclaim, as you openly stare down the blouse of your kid’s first-grade teacher. Yuck. Famous Mushroom people: Hugh Hefner, Betty White.

You are small-minded, spiteful, resentful. You wanted to get hamburgers, but everyone else voted for pizza. You will make them pay. You will make the whole world pay!

Famous “Beef Topping” people: Roy Cohn, the Hamburglar. You will not live much longer, because you are a hundred years old, or a time traveller from 1957. Either way, the modern world terrifies you—especially when children make throw-up gestures after you offer to share your pizza. Don’t worry, it’ll all be over soon.

Famous Anchovy people: yourYou are in a great deal of pain, but no one notices. Maybe they’ll notice if you order this pizza. But maybe you deserve the pain. Maybe you deserve this pizza.

Famous Onion people: Sylvia Plath, Jake Paul. Bring on the debate! The only thing you love more than your favorite pizza topping is arguing about your favorite pizza topping. Frankly, we’re all sick of it.

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Don’t be surprised if you meet a sticky end in a dark alley. Famous “Hawaiian” people: Ghislaine Maxwell, Bob Crane. I’m not judging your trauma, but taking your pain out on the animal kingdom is not the solution. Find a therapist.

Famous “Meat Lover’s” people: Aaron Rodgers, Gwyneth Paltrow. Someone has to like olives on their pizza, right? Why not you? You’re always willing to pitch in, to work late, to fill in the gaps.

It’s a pity no one cares. Famous Olive people: Jimmy Carter, Mariska Hargitay. You want everyone to think you have bold, all-encompassing tastes. The truth is, you thought you were ordering a bagel.

You are dumb. Famous Everything people: George W. Bush, Margaret Mead. You’re a hard-charger, a mover, a shaker. You don’t have the leisure to eat a salad and a pizza—you eat your salad and pizza at the same time.

Then you rush home and spend the hours you saved wondering why no one calls. Famous Veggie people: Selena Gomez, Jay-Z.An unusual choice, signifying a questing mind and a generous heart. Surely success will follow you all the days of your life. Not weird like Mushroom.

Famous Eggplant people: me, my aunt Francie.

“Hey, Tony! Gimme a large green-pepper pie, heavy on the peppers! ” These words have never been spoken. My guess is that you’re a space alien, sent here to infiltrate and ultimately destroy human life. All I can say is—hurry up. ♦