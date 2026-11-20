A higher pet insurance bill may make it tempting to shop around, but is switching companies really the right move?

can make an expensive veterinary bill easier to manage, but the cost of that crucial protection isn't necessarily fixed. Pet owners — including those who haven't filed a large claim — may open their pet insurance renewal notice to find that their monthly or annual premiums have increased, sometimes by enough that it puts new pressure on the household budget.

And, there are several reasons that can happen. For starters, veterinary care has become increasingly sophisticated, with many clinics now offering access to advanced diagnostics, specialty treatments and procedures that can also be costly.may, in turn, adjust premiums as those costs rise, and factors such as a pet's age, location and the insurer's overall claims experience can also have an impact on what policyholders pay from one year to the next.isn't quite like some other types of coverage, where switching providers can primarily come down to finding comparable protection at a lower price.

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So, before replacing an existing policy, there are several less obvious costs and coverage issues worth considering. A higher premium doesn't automatically mean it's time to leave your current pet insurer. Rather, it can help to compare what the existing policy provides with what would actually be available under a replacement policy. Here's what to consider:company generally won't cover conditions that existed before the new policy took effect, although definitions and rules vary by insurer.

That can matter even if the existing insurer has been covering the condition. Let's say a dog developed allergies, arthritis or another chronic health problem after its current policy began. Those treatments may remain eligible for coverage under the existing plan, depending on its terms. But if the owner moves to another insurer, the condition could be considered pre-existing and excluded from the new policy.

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As a result, saving $15 or $20 per month on premiums may not be much of a bargain, especially if the new policy excludes veterinary expenses the pet is likely to incur regularly.quote can be appealing, but it doesn't necessarily mean the new policy is less expensive overall. Pet insurance plans can differ substantially in their deductibles, reimbursement percentages, annual limits and covered treatments.may offer a lower monthly premium but require a $1,000 deductible instead of $500.

Another may reimburse 70% of eligible expenses rather than 90%, or have a lower annual coverage limit. Those differences could leave the pet owner paying substantially more after a major illness or accident. When comparing policies, use similar coverage settings whenever possible. Looking at the annual premium alongside the deductible, reimbursement rate and coverage cap can provide a clearer picture of the financial tradeoff.can also reset certain coverage requirements.

New pet insurance policies commonly impose waiting periods before coverage begins for illnesses, accidents or certain orthopedic conditions. That creates the possibility of a coverage gap. If a pet develops a condition during the waiting period, the related treatment may not be covered and, depending on the policy, that condition could potentially affect future eligibility for coverage. It's also worth reviewing the new pet insurance policy's exclusions carefully.

Dental illnesses, behavioral treatments, prescription food, rehabilitation and alternative therapies are examples of benefits that may be handled differently from one insurer to another. Switching companies isn't the only way to respond to a premium increase. Before giving up an established policy, ask the current insurer what options are available for reducing the cost. Increasing the deductible or lowering the reimbursement percentage, for example, may bring the premium down while allowing the pet to retain coverage under the same policy.

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Owners with high annual limits may also be able to reduce those limits if the insurer offers that option. The tradeoff is higher potential out-of-pocket costs, so any adjustment should still leave enough coverage to make the pet insurance policy useful if a large veterinary bill occurs. Switching pet insurers may be easier to justify for a young, healthy pet with little or no medical history.

In that situation, there may be fewer concerns regarding pre-existing conditions, making it easier to compare competing policies primarily on price and coverage. The calculation can look very different for an older pet or one that has developed chronic health problems, though. Even if the current premium has risen substantially, keeping an existing pet insurance policy could preserve coverage that would be difficult or impossible to replace elsewhere.

When a pet insurance premium rises, shopping around can help determine whether the new price is still competitive. But don't cancel an existing policy based on premiums alone. Compare deductibles, reimbursement rates, annual limits, exclusions and waiting periods, and pay especially close attention to how a new insurer would treat any conditions the pet has developed. For younger, healthy pets, switching insurers may offer an opportunity to reduce costs without giving up important coverage.

For pets with established medical histories, however, an existing policy may provide coverage that can't easily be recreated. Before making a change, compare the full financial protection each option provides — not just the amount due each month.