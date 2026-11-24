PECO customers could pay about $9 more per month starting Dec. 1. NBC10 Responds explains what's behind the increase and how to save.

PECO electric bills are increasing Dec. 1, adding about $9 a month for the average household. Here's why and how to save. Your electric bill is about to go up as we head into winter.

NBC10 Responds reporter Valeria Aponte-Feliciano explains and has some tips to save money. PECO customers in Pennsylvania will soon be paying more for electricity, with a rate increase taking effect Dec. 1, just as winter approaches. The utility's residential electric supply rate will increase to nearly 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, adding about $9 to the average customer's monthly electric bill, according to PECO. The increase comes down to the cost of supplying electricity to homes.

Also read Peco customers will see electric rate increase Dec. 1 because of surge on power grid by data centers

LocalAccording to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, rising PJM supply costs are affecting electric distribution companies across Pennsylvania, not just PECO.

"In any market, when demand is outstripping supply, the price goes up. We do not control who pays for these costs, though. This is controlled by local utilities and their state commissions," PJM said in a statement. Start by looking at your electric bill to find out who supplies your electricity.2.

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Shop around for a lower electricity rate Pennsylvania customers can compare electricity supply offers through the state's official PA Power Switch website. Before switching suppliers, review the contract terms carefully, especially whether the advertised rate is fixed or can change over time. Reducing electric heating usage and unplugging energy-hungry appliances when they're not in use are among the ways customers can help keep their bills down.

With the higher supply rate taking effect Dec. 1, customers may want to review their electricity plans and household energy usage before the increase appears on their bills. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.