'Your Old Scars Can Just...Open': I Was Today Years Old When I Learned These 49 Dark, Disturbing Facts On The Internet

What do you mean the CIA had a heart attack gun???

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' or 'Rainbow Ridge' because it's absolutely littered with the bodies of people who attempted to make the climb. The combination of the extremely cold temperature and the bright snowsuits means that they've become a colorful but never-rotting landmark.

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"is right below Everest's peak and is in the mountain's Death Zone, which begins at 26,247 feet above sea level. Those who don't survive the trek are left where they fell, as rescue is impossible in the conditions.

"On very rare occasions, a corpse can ‘give birth. ’ If a pregnant person dies, then certain results of decomposition like bloating and gas can force the fetus out of the womb, giving the illusion that the corpse has given birth.

". There have been a few documented cases in history in which a smaller set of bones were found between the legs of a deceased mother who'd been buried. You can read more about itBosnian Serb forces for the opportunity to shoot and kill civilians. Wealthy individuals, reportedly from countries including Italy, the United States, and Russia, allegedly traveled to the hills surrounding Sarajevo and used sniper rifles to shoot at the besieged population.

They were called 'sniper tourists' or 'weekend snipers,' and there is a documentary about it titleduntil they realized it would be a logistical nightmare to fit him in there, so the plan didn't come to fruition. Somewhere in the infinite universes, Big Bird fucking died on national television in front of millions of children.

", at least three of the emergency breathing packs were turned on following the Challenger's explosion, leading them to believe that some of the crew remained conscious for at least 10 seconds following the disaster and were coherent enough to understand the severity of what was occurring. , the final word they heard from the crew — which was uttered by the shuttle's pilot, Michael J. Smith, 73 seconds after they took off — was a simple,"Uh oh.

"— a massive area of space where around 2,000 galaxies should be, but only 60 exist. No one knows why... Its nickname is 'The Great Nothing.

' Almost all light from that section is either from galaxies directly in front of or directly behind the void. ". "Holes" in the universe like the Boötes Void aren't uncommon — they make up about 80% of the universe that we know of, and our very own Milky Way galaxy exists in one called the KBC Void. Boötes stands out, of course, for its massive size — 330 million lightyears across.

This Cold War-era weapon was part of Project MKNAOMI, which focused on creating biological weapons. It utilized shellfish toxins to make an undetectable poison, which was frozen into a dart shape and was noiselessly shot at the victim. The frozen dart would melt, poisoning the victim and killing them within minutes, with only a tiny red dot left in its wake.declared it unethical to operate on newborns without anesthesia.

Until surprisingly recently, the medical community felt it would be dangerous to give infants anesthesia and/or believed that they didn't feel pain.

"Prior to '87, newborns were simply given muscle relaxants to prevent them from moving during procedures, but not pain medication. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, women in America who are or recently have been pregnant haveof being killed than dying of obstetric causes like hypertensive disorders, hemorrhages, or sepsis. Many of such cases are a result of violence from the pregnant person's partner, and"68% of pregnancy-related homicides involved firearms.

" The risk is highest for Black women. "In the Czech Republic, there is a church called the Sedlec Ossuary that has decorations made entirely of human bones. "is also called"The Church of Bones" and is estimated to house the remains for 40,000 people.

It features a massive chandelier made of bones in the center of the church — which"contains at least one of every human bone" — and a coat of arms that — you guessed it — is also entirely made of bones. Way back when, Sedlec was christened with"Holy Soil" brought back from Jerusalem, which made it a highly sought-after resting place for the dead.

In the 15th century, the church was built alongside the local cemetery, and its basement was an ossuary for hundreds of years. In 1870, a woodcarver was assigned the task of" the bones in order," and thus, the Bone Church was born.

' exists. It’s a rare genetic disorder where, usually in your 40s or 50s, your brain just stops being able to enter sleep. It starts with mild insomnia and progresses until you completely lose the ability to sleep at all. You spend months in a state of permanent exhaustion and hallucinations until your body eventually just shuts down.

There’s no cure, and you're basically a passenger in your own mind while it slowly breaks.

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"Other symptoms include dementia, nervous system overactivity, and muscle twitching. It's estimated 1 or 2 in every million people suffer from it.was a bank and train robber killed in a shootout in 1911. His body was embalmed and put on display. It ended up going on tour, even being used in a couple of films.

His body went missing in the 1960s. It turned up again in a fun house in Long Beach, California, which was going to be used for the filming of an episode of. The crew was removing the mannequins when the arm fell off one of them, and they noticed a bone sticking out. The police were called, and that's how he was found.

McCurdy’s body was buried in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

", where you think your family and friends have been replaced by impostors. There's the part of your brain that recognizes faces, and the part that stores memories and feelings associated with a person. In a normally functioning brain, when you see a person you recognize, your brain looks up the feelings associated with that person.

In Capgras, that process fails, so when you see someone you know and love, you get this strong sense that it just doesn'tlike that person. So your brain reconciles that disconnect by concluding that the person must be an imposter or duplicate. You can imagine the paranoia it would lead to if suddenly every important person in your life felt off, and you thought everyone was an alien clone or something.

"be a dead spider. It could just be its old skin that it molted, and the spider is now somewhere else and bigger.

" "When they dry out, human brains smell like cat piss — that stinky ammonia smell. I know firsthand, I worked in an ER for 17 years in Connecticut. We had a gunshot to the head come in, and a chunk fell onto my shoe without me noticing. They were dead, and we were there to harvest the organs.

While driving home later, I was like, 'WTF, did my cat piss in the car or something???

' I went to take my shoes off, and there it was. And, for all you people with morbid curiosity, fresh brains look like cream cheese mixed with strawberry jam.

", the US has lost — and never found — at least three nuclear bombs. There have been at least 32 known instances where the US accidentally lost, launched, set off, or had a nuclear weapon stolen. These are called"than basically every other predatory mammal combined. Your neighbor's adorable English mastiff?

Way more likely to kill you than a lion, bear, or shark. Wanna know what's even deadlier, though?. Those things that *everyone* encounters. They kill up to a million people a year due to being perfect disease vectors.

", other humans are the second deadliest animals on Earth in terms of human deaths. In third place are snakes, and fourth up are dogs, which account for around 59,000 deaths a year. This also makes them the second deadliest mammals in terms of human deaths, likely due to attacks and rabies.

Although lions, bears, and sharks seem much scarier, only lions broke the top 10 on the list, coming in at #10 with 200 human deaths annually.

" or small holes in the brain. Prion diseases are always fatal, and there is no known cure or treatment to slow the progression. They can be contagious or genetic. The contagious form cannot be killed by extreme heat, meaning when people with prion disease have to have surgery, those instruments used during the procedure are unable to be sterilized.

" is another common form of prion disease, which affects mostly deer. Prion disease can also be 'sporadic,' meaning that the cause is not genetic or contagious but ultimately unknown. ThePrion disease can lie dormant in the body for years. But once it is 'activated,' the average prognosis is about one year.

"is the last sense to go when you die. You just might hear the paramedics and firefighters call off CPR...

"— who was literally inside the pool with them — knew the skeletons were real. Williams thought they were plastic, and didn't find out the truth until afterward,, she said,"You have to understand that this sequence took probably four or five days to shoot. So I was in mud and goop all day every day for, like, four or five days with skeletons all around me screaming. In my innocence and naiveté, I assumed that these were not real skeletons...

I found out — as did the whole crew — that they were using real skeletons, because it's far too expensive to make fake skeletons out of rubber. And I think everybody got real creeped out by the idea of that.

""returned to their countries of origin and given a proper burial. " The park claims they've all been removed, though some fans beg to differ. "A fir tree allegedly grew inside a human body. Artyom Sidorkin went to the doctor, suspecting something was wrong with his lungs.

The doctors thought they were dealing with a tumor, but it turned out he had supposedly inhaled a fir tree seed, which had sprouted and had begun growing in his lungs.

", after a biopsy, a 5cm fir sapling was discovered in the 28-year-old's lungs. According to the doctor, the branch was too sizable to have been swallowed, leading them to believe it sprouted inside his lungs after he inhaled a very small bud.

However, the legitimacy of this claim has been heavily questioned, with some wondering whether it was an April Fools joke gone off the rails. For instance, some medical professionals have pointed out that the lack of light inside a human lung and the temperature, in theory, would not be suitable for a fir bud to sprout.

While it's not impossible, most agree the odds of it happening are really, really low.that gives you a three-hour-long boner before you die from its bite. The boner it gives you is very painful.

""It is physically possible to be so constipated that your stool will back all the way up your digestive tract and you can vomit feces. ". According to Medical News Today, to treat this, doctors would suck out the contents of the patient's stomach via a tube through their nose in order to decompress the stomach. You can read more about it"The chainsaw was originally a medical tool used during birth.

They cut your pelvis in half to help get the baby out. It was invented in the 1800s and was hand-powered.

"an early version of what we now know as the chainsaw towards the end of the 18th century. Originally it was used in childbirth for"symphysiotomy" — aka, a now-outdateddone during labor where the joint that holds the mother's pelvis together is cut to make the birth canal wider. You can read morewith death is that it's said they would often follow armies as they marched to battle.

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Being both carrion birds and extremely intelligent, it's believed that they realized a large group of armed men marching in one direction meant that there would be a tasty meal of corpses to eat soon afterward.

" "There is a species of caterpillar out of Great Britain, I believe, that tricks ants into thinking it's an ant queen in distress. The ants take this caterpillar back to the nest, where the caterpillar continues acting like a queen, but devours all the ant larvae. This destroys the ant colony from the inside.

"and changes its body shape to mimic red ant larvae, thereby fooling the ants into thinking they got out of the colony. In turn, the ants bring them back in. It can also fool red ants into thinking it's the queen by imitating the sounds an adult queen ant makes, so the other ants feed it.

In particular, it can imitate the queen in distress, which results in them feeding the caterpillar their young. You can read more about it"One factor that led to the origin of vampires as we know them is the way our bodies build up gas when we die. Basically, the built-up gas has to escape somehow, and so it passes through the vocal cords in the throat.

This creates a low 'moan' that makes the body sound as if it's in pain. People back then had no idea what was happening, and random bodies would just start 'moaning' in pain. Thus, they believed that the bodies were rising from the dead. And when stabbed, the gas escaped otherwise, thus leading to the belief that the only way to stop a vampire was to stab a dead body in the chest.

This also led to a lot of strange burials, like the man that was buried in a stone wall to prevent him from rising from the dead.

""There are other factors to add to the overall myth of vampires. One is that premature burials were a thing back then. Someone would be in something like a coma or vegetative state, but they didn't really have the instruments to tell if a person was still alive or not — they'd look as good as dead to the untrained eye.

So sometimes people would 'come back to life' which, to superstitious people who legit thought that person was dead, would freak them the fuck out. This phenomenon was common enough that some people were buried with bells they could ring from their coffin in the event they were buried prematurely, and people would put cages around graves to prevent the dead from rising.

"— ancient human corpses that have been found in peat bogs in Northern Europe. These are humans from as early as 8000 BCE that are suspected to have been sacrificed in violent, ritualistic murders. If that isn't enough to creep you out, the environment of the bog keeps much of their body preserved: hair, skin, organs — all kept intact.

So, the bodies retained much of their original human form, except for their bones. Forensic anthropologists have even discovered:"The dead man wore a belt and an odd cap made of skin, but nothing else. Oh yes, there was also a plaited leather thong wrapped tightly around his neck. This is the thing that killed him.

His skin was tanned a deep chestnut, and his body appeared rubbery and deflated. Otherwise, Tollund Man, as he would be called, looked pretty much like you and me, which is astonishing considering he lived some 2,300 years ago.

"determined that the warming of the Arctic would likely make wolf spiders not only larger but also more populous, as larger wolf spiders can reproduce more. "The CIA's 'Operation Northwoods' proposed that CIA operatives should commit acts of terrorism upon the US to blame Fidel Castro and justify a war against Cuba. This was rejected by JFK. We know about this because this got declassified.

"Potential acts included blowing up US ships in Guantanamo Bay, sinking boats with Cuban refugees, assassination of Cuban émigrés, hijacking planes, terrorism of US cities, and more. You can read more about it"Sometimes when an elderly person falls and ends up with a broken hip, it’s actually the hip breaking that causes the fall.

", simply standing and twisting one's leg can result in a hip fracture in an older adult with very weak bones. Our bones tend to weaken with age, and this is especially true for women, as lowered estrogen levels due to menopause cause bone density to decrease more rapidly than in men.on account of second-degree murder for reportedly euthanizing patients with a lethal dose of drugs in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

The four patients, too sick to move, were stranded in the soon-to-be evacuated hospital, which was left without power. Doctor Anna Pou, claiming that it was the only humane choice in an impossible situation and that her goal was simply to help the patients through their pain.

""If you sit in complete darkness and silence long enough, your brain can start creating sounds, shadows, or even the feeling that someone is watching you. It’s called sensory deprivation "A lot of homes have radon gas coming from their basement ... Home Inspector here: Radon is no joke, and if you have a basement or crawlspace, you should definitely get it tested. It's easy and relatively inexpensive to mitigate.

The EPA still has, prolonged exposure to high levels of radon, which can build up in homes, can result in lung cancer. Radon gas it the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths, only following cigarettes.

"On Feb. 3, 1998, 20 people died when a cable car situated near the ski resort town of Cavalese, Italy, plummeted to the ground from 260 feet. It was caused by a United States Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler aircraft that was flying excessively fast and too low during a low-altitude training mission. The aircraft ultimately severed the cable supporting the cable car as it was descending. It was going roughly 540 mph at an altitude of 260 to 330 feet.

The disaster has been named the""The pilot, Captain Richard J. Ashby, and his navigator, Captain Joseph Schweitzer, were ultimately deemed not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide for their roles in the disaster. However, they wereSudden Cardiac Death, as the name implies, is a medical emergency that comes with little to no warning and can kill within minutes"A pack of playing cards has 52! permutations, which exceeds the number of atoms in our galaxy.

So, this means a well-shuffled pack of cards likely contains an order that hasways to sort a deck of cards. That’s an 8 followed by 67 zeros. To put that in perspective, even if someone could rearrange a deck of cards every second of the universe’s total existence, the universe would end before they would get even one billionth of the way to finding a repeat.

"that will attack tarantulas and paralyze them, laying its egg in the tarantula while it’s still alive. The tarantula continues to stay alive until the eggs hatch, and then they eat the host while it’s still alive.

", where muscle and connective tissue, over time, are replaced by bone. The condition significantly limits patients' ability to move. This includes difficulty moving their jaw — which can make speaking and eating very difficult — and those afflicted often struggle to breathe due to the extra bone around their rib cage restricting their lungs. Symptoms can be triggered by injury, illness, and surgery, which can cause more bone to form and, in turn, makes treating it difficult.

"Over time, those affected slowly become encased in a prison of bone just beneath their own skin. " "In August of 1986, in Cameroon, West Africa, 1,700+ people were silently killed in the middle of the night by carbon dioxide. That night Lake Nyos, a volcanic crater lake, released nearly aof the gas, which traveled down the volcano at speeds of nearly 45 miles per hour, killing nearly everyone in Nyos and many in surrounding villages.

Of nearly 850 people who survived and were hospitalized, the' is an actual symptom that often precedes your death, usually in cases of heart attacks or other medical emergencies. It's VERY creepy for some of us that suffer from anxiety and panic attacks to begin with, as both share that symptom!

", it's"a low-res video of a US army band playing a mournful rendition of 'Nearer My God to Thee,'" and intended to be played by the last surviving CNN employee. You can watch itand is believed to be triggered by pressure on the cerebellum by the noose. According to Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & Natural History curator Viktor Wynd, hanged men not only experience erections, but also tend to"release their seed.

" In 2017, Wynd's museum rented and allegedly displayed the penis of a man who experienced a death erection.eating human flesh, both living and dead, as well as fingernails, eyelashes, feet, and hands. The American cockroach and German cockroach are more likely to bite humans than other species.

""I've actually been bitten by one before. It was freaky and weird. I was driving home one night when I felt something start to crawl up my leg. I couldn't see what it was in the dark, and I had to wait a bit before I could safely pull over and remove it.

Somehow, I was able to contain my fear and keep my leg still as it slowly climbed higher. When it reached my knee, I felt a sudden, intense pain. Thinking I was being bitten by a spider, I tried not to panic and pulled over immediately. Imagine my surprise when I saw a huge cockroach gnawing on my knee.

I'm guessing it got trapped in my car at some point and was starving from the lack of food. I flipped it off, squashed it, and rushed home to put antiseptic on the wound. Luckily, it never got infected. So yeah, roaches can eat you.

" And finally,"The slower you move through space, the faster you move through time. The faster you move through space, the slower you move through time. AstronautsDo you know of a dark fact like these? If so, tell us about it in the comments below or