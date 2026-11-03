Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Star Mahershala Ali on Faith and Action

Mahershala Ali and Adia Ali discuss their roles in Bassam Tariq's intense action thriller, exploring the complexities of grief, faith, and family in Houston.

The intense new action film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother brings together a distinguished cast led by Mahershala Ali. Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the movie follows Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who must navigate the dangerous intersection of his profession, his faith, and his responsibilities as a father. When his wife dies, Latif undertakes a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children from the forces closing in around him.

The Core Story And Premise Details

The official synopsis reveals that Latif confronts not only external threats but also the beliefs threatening to unravel within himself. The narrative forces him to balance his work with his spiritual convictions while shielding his family from danger. This setup creates a high-stakes environment where personal integrity is tested against immediate physical survival.

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Adia Ali joins the cast to play Fatia, Latif's teenage daughter who is dealing with profound grief. The character is forced to grow up quickly amid the chaos, representing a pivotal point in her young life. Her arc involves confronting her situation head-on while processing the loss of her mother and the instability of her family structure.

Adia Ali Preparing For Fatia

Adia Ali revealed that building the character of Fatia was a complex process involving deep emotional and hormonal exploration of a teenager in crisis. She engaged in extensive journaling to understand the inner turmoil her character experiences during such a traumatic period. This solitary work helped her map out the emotional landscape before stepping onto the set in Houston.

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To ensure authenticity in portraying a Muslim teenager, Adia visited a mosque several times with a member of her community. These visits were designed to introduce her to the culture and provide insight into Islam, particularly because filming occurred just before Ramadan. She documented these observations to incorporate into her performance, ensuring respectful and accurate representation of religious practices.

Collaboration with director Bassam Tariq was also central to her preparation. Adia emphasized the importance of working out kinks and refining how Fatia navigates her body and interacts with her father. These live-building sessions on set allowed her to test ideas and adjust her approach based on the evolving dynamics of the scene.

Abubakr Ali And Eccentric Roles

Abubakr Ali portrays a sleazy character defined by bleached hair and involvement in shooting pornography. He described the role as a dream for an actor because it allows for extreme creative freedom without a wrong choice. This flexibility enables the actor to explore a wide spectrum of behaviors from vanilla to extreme, as long as they serve the character's mission.

Abubakr noted that he and the director worked through various choices during shooting to find what best served the story. He found joy in the unpredictability of the role, knowing that any expression could fit the character's internal drive. This approach allowed him to feed the character's life in ways that felt authentic to his eccentric nature.

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Specific Script Details And Callbacks

One of the more shocking details in the script involves Fatia watching unusual content, which Adia Ali described as finding out during a callback. She recalled being unsure if Bassam Tariq was serious about including such a specific and bizarre element in the narrative. This moment of uncertainty highlighted the unconventional nature of the film's direction.

During the callback, Bassam sent her a video to illustrate exactly what the character was viewing. She was surprised to see footage featuring people in furries costumes cuddling, a scene that left her initially confused and scared. This revelation helped her understand the deep longing and lack of care her character was seeking in the video.

Adia realized that this detail informed the character's deep need for touch and feeling. It showed that Fatia was seeking connection in inappropriate places due to her emotional isolation. This insight allowed her to portray the character's vulnerability and desperate search for affection with greater depth and accuracy.

Next Steps In Production

The film continues to develop through these collaborative efforts between the cast and the director. The integration of these specific character details ensures that the final product will be a nuanced exploration of faith, family, and survival. Audiences can expect a gritty and emotional journey set against the backdrop of Houston.