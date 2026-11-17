The cinematographer discusses how she worked with Bassam Tariq to craft the film's rich visual language and action sequences.

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“We knew that we were making a movie with action, but we knew that we weren’t making an action movie,” Arizmendi tells Deadline during the ToruńCamerimage Film Festival. The action drama stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devout Muslim contract killer and grieving widower in Houston whose life is upended when he must balance raising his three young children – including a newborn daughter in urgent need of breast milk – while pulled into a violent conflict with a religious extremist group.

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Bassam had almost shot, so I had shot action, but I hadn’t ever been the main DP to design action films and action sequences. So, it was trying to marry the two so that the action felt exciting and it felt studio level and theatrical but that it didn’t feel like a different movie, because really the core of the story is this family and this man’s journey and his spiritual journey and his struggles of trying to step up as a father while dealing with the loss of his love and the mother of his three children.

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There were so many things that were driving the visual language. ”Early conversations, she says, involved making sure to spotlight Latif’s teenage daughter Fatiha because of the impact she had on Latif throughout the story.

“I wanted her to visually hold as much weight in each frame because she’s always standing up to him and shining a light back on him to reflect himself and she challenges him,” she says. “So, I wanted her to have a strong presence. ” Key fight sequences, she says, were initially challenging.

“I knew how I didn’t want them to look almost more than I knew how I wanted them to look at first,” she says. “I knew I didn’t want them to go handheld, and I knew I wanted the rest of the film to have much more calm, precise camera movements so I didn’t want the action to go handheld. We talked about that with the stunt coordinator very early on.

I knew that we also needed to keep in tune with the emotion of each fight sequence, so it wasn’t like there was no purpose to any of it. We needed to stay grounded in where Latif’s emotional journey was throughout each fight.

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” Arizmendi also points to the significance of the high angle shots, which feature throughout the film: “I wanted to play with these high angles as him being judged by a higher power and so those either come before or after the violence. ” The Amazon/MGM Studios film has a very rich and textured color palate, something that Arizmendi notes was born after she attended a prayer service at a mosque, which gave her a sense of how deep the colors needed to feel on screen.

“It started there with knowing how rich and saturated we wanted the film to look as well and then in contrast, the Christians are wearing white and camouflage and are brightly lit,” she says. “We also had discussions about prayer times in Islam, which I didn’t know so much and that was really important because it dictates where the sun is.

We talked about that really early on and I put that into my lookbook as well because it needed to be really honest. ”