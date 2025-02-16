Your Monday Horoscope Is Giving Hot Gossip Vibes

It's not your average Monday! With the moon in Libra, socializing feels extra sweet and you'll be craving fun and connection. Your work drive is also strong, but there's a flirty energy in the air. Here's your full horoscope for the day.

Beauty and balance beckon as we get back to the grind this Monday —your daily horoscope is giving hot gossip vibes. With the moon in art-adjacent Libra , socializing feels especially sweet. Meetings and spreadsheets are the last thing on our minds, especially as the moon interacts with Neptune late this afternoon, so Slack chats are more likely to revolve around who hooked up with whom than deadlines.

You may have to put on your noise-canceling headphones to block out distractions if you want to get anything done. There could be a sense of urgency about attending to a lover's needs, or you might find yourself focused on a current partner or even an ex. But the good news? It’s giving resolution, not revolution. Now that the moon is in your work and wellness zone, you might be the most focused employee of the day,. Even if everyone around you is meandering and unable to remain on task, you’re all about staying on point, getting it done, and fitting in a workout session after leaving the office.With the moon in Libra, your sister air sign, you’re all about seeking pleasure wherever you can find it,. A mega-flirty and super fun vibe prevails; you’d rather grab drinks with friends or talk about art with your lover than do literally anything else. You have an excellent excuse for any kind of post-workday shenanigans you want to get into., so coziness and comfort are your primary motivations. If you can get a WFH day, go for it. If not, wear something that feels as much like pajamas as you can get away with, fill your cup with the warm beverage of your choice, and settle in at your desk like it’s your sofa.With lunar energy lighting up your third house of communication, it’s a good day to get your correspondence out, because you can do so with extra flair. Bang out those emails, make those calls, write those reports—any writing you’ve put off should be easier to plow through today,. The moon is in your money zone, and you’re mega-motivated to earn what you deserve. Working hard is natural for you, but at the moment, you might be willing to go the extra mile for a bonus or commission. If you have a side hustle, this is a great day to level it up. , and this is a super promising way to get it started. With the moon in your sign trining the sun in Aquarius inof love, it’s all about using your many charms to get what you want in all life arenas—especially relational and creative ventures. . Slip on those retro-tinted glasses and go about your business in silent mode, because your peak energy phase begins this evening, and you’ll be back in the spotlight in no time.With lunar energy flooding your eleventh house of socializing, it’s not likely to feel like an average Monday. It may, in fact, feel like the weekend for you,. Hanging with like-minded peeps soothes your soul at the moment, so if you can’t gather with your besties IRL, find a way to connect virtually. , so you can start the week blazing with professional power and prowess. This is ideal, because it’s also the final day of the sun’s stay in your money zone, so you can use this Monday to push forward on something very ambitious and financially rewarding. You’re intellectually stimulated and ultra-curious with the moon in your sister air sign this Monday. Asking questions and following them up with more questions is your current MO,. People might find the speed of your mind a bit intimidating, so you may want to do your own research first. , so you’re primed for deep change. It’s also the final day of the sun’s journey through your subconscious sector, so it might almost feel like you’re on the cusp of something brilliant and beautiful, but still in those early stages of waking up. Pisces season starts tomorrow





