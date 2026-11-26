Read your free Leo horoscope for December here.

You’re flirting with life, Leo! The month starts out with the Sun traveling through Sagittarius, putting you in a more optimistic mood. This is a great time to recommit to gratitude practices that bring you back into the present moment.

You’re also craving more play and joy, whether it’s testing out a new hobby you’ve always wanted to give a try or asking for what you actually desire in the bedroom. Tis the season to follow any creative impulse and send the risky NSFW text! You’re feeling grateful for your home and living space once Venus enters Scorpio on December 4.

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You could find the perfect spot to rent or maybe you moved the furniture around in your room and you just feel more cozy and comfortable. This is also a season of diving deep with your chosen family, confronting issues that can bring about healing and relief. You’re also feeling more private and might have something exciting you're working on behind the scenes.