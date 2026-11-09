Your kid’s colorful plates and bowls could be exposing them to a cancer-linked chemical

The chemical may also affect brain function and reproductive health.

Your kids’ cute plastic plates and bowls may survive just about any fall — but what’s hiding inside them could be far more troubling than a tantrum that sends the dishes flying.

Turns out, a potentially cancer-causing chemical linked to kidney and reproductive problems is widely used in the shatterproof tableware marketed to children. Now, a growing number of countries are scrutinizing its use, as advocates warn that young, still-developing bodies could be especially vulnerable to its health effects. The chemical, melamine, is a synthetic compound rich in nitrogen.

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When combined with formaldehyde under intense heat and pressure, it forms a hard, lightweight plastic that is tough to chip, crack, scratch or shatter. It’s also easy to mold into virtually any shape, color or design, making it especially popular for children’s dishware. In the US, melamine is approved for use in a range of products, including cups, plates, bowls, utensils, paper goods, industrial coatings and food packaging.

Despite its many advantages for manufacturers, melamine has come under scrutiny over safety concerns, particularly the possibility that it can seep into food and drinks. That designation is based partly on animal studies, including research that found urinary bladder tumors in male rats fed high doses of melamine over extended periods. Even so, the IARC says available research has not established a direct link between melamine exposure and cancer in humans.

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, when infant formula in China was deliberately contaminated with melamine. More than 294,000 children were affected, many developed kidney stones and six died. The agency has tested melamine dishware and found that, while small amounts of the chemical can migrate into food and drinks, the levels are well below what it considers toxic. Still, the agency warns against microwaving plastic dishware unless it is specifically labeled microwave-safe.

High temperatures can cause more melamine to migrate from the plastic into food. Acidic foods and drinks, including orange juice and tomato-based products, can also draw out more melamine than less acidic options, according to FDA testing. Parents who would rather skip the chemical altogether can opt for plates and bowls made from alternative materials, such as ceramic, glass or stainless steel.

Signs of melamine poisoning can include irritability, blood in the urine, little or no urine output, symptoms of a kidney infection and high blood pressure. The FDA advises that anyone experiencing these symptoms after a suspected exposure should seek medical attention.