All work and no play may be bad news for your brain.

regular exercise is known to help ward off dementia , a new study found that frequently engaging in one type of physical activity is associated with a 20% higher risk of being diagnosed.

The so-called “physical activity paradox” has been documented in cardiovascular health. Now, it appears to extend to dementia as well. , researchers at the University of Southern California looked at data from 74 studies involving more than 4.2 million people between the ages of 45 and 93 across 30 countries. The participants reported how physically active they were, including how much time they spent exercising for fun, doing manual labor, tackling household chores and commuting to work.

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The researchers then followed the participants for a median of 10 years, tracking diagnoses of all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia — a type of cognitive decline caused by conditions that disrupt blood flow to the brain. The findings revealed a surprising divide between those who broke a sweat for fun and those who did it for a living.