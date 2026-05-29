Your Insect Repellent Might Attract Mosquitoes That Learn to Associate It With Food

Mosquito repellents are key to protect ourselves from mosquito bites and the pathogens they might carry.

Mosquito repellents are key to protect ourselves from mosquito bites and the pathogens they might carry. The most widely used active ingredient in insect repellents is N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, Highly effective, long-lasting and cheap to make, DEET is a gold-standard insect repellent.

But even though it was developed more than 80 years ago, there are important gaps in our understanding of how DEET actually works.led by Claudio Lazzari from the University of Tours, France, now shows mosquitoes can be conditioned to be attracted to DEET. This provides an important piece of the puzzle in our understanding of how DEET works, and hints that this important mozzie repellent could have a vulnerability.

To find their next blood meal, mosquitoes are strongly attracted to odours and physical cues emitted by warm-blooded"hosts", including humans. Mosquitoes detect all these with sensory organs located in their antennae, proboscis and the maxillary palps that flank it. , but there's a lot of scientific debate over how exactly it works as a mozzie repellent.

Is it blocking the odour of the host, is it toxic to the mosquito, or something else?blocks the response of sensory neurons to host odours in mosquitoes and vinegar flies. This means DEET is likely"confusing" the mosquito rather than repelling it. Applying insect repellent is one way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases. This means mosquitoes do have a physiological response to DEET.

But there are also signs some of the mozzie reactions are behavioural. The new study shows it's possible to condition mosquitoes to bite more if they're repeatedly exposed to DEET during a blood meal. Not only does this tell us more about how it repels mosquitoes, but it raises the prospect mosquitoes may actually be attracted towards DEET in some cases.

First, the researchers developed a behavioural test. They kept mosquitoes in tiny cages and moved a food target towards them, recording proboscis movements when they sensed the target. This was the"biting attempt response"..

Mosquitoes were run through one of five"training programs" exposing them to various combinations of an unconditioned stimulus , a conditioned stimulus and a reward .they were already feeding on blood, afterwards had a significantly higher biting response when exposed to DEET again. Then, one of the researchers boldly offered her hands up for testing. One of the hands was treated with DEET.

About 50% of the mosquitoes who went through the DEET-blood meal training program tried to bite the hand coated in DEET. This study indicates DEET doesn't just affect mosquitoes physiologically. There's a cognitive response as well, which could be an important part of how it works.

The authors raise the possibility – if the concentration of DEET is not high enough to repel mosquitoes but they still sense it during a blood meal, would these mosquitoes then be more likely to bite people who smell of DEET? It's important to note the study happened in highly controlled lab conditions, and the training program the mozzies underwent may not reflect everyday scenarios.

Future studies should try and come up with test conditions that better represent real-world situations to see if these results hold up. What this study contributes is an improved understanding of how DEET works – and how we might improve insect repellents in the future.





ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuba Vows to Repel Any US Military Action Amid Rising TensionsIn a rare defiant interview, Cuba's deputy foreign minister says Cubans are prepared to repel any U.S. military action as the Trump administration tightens sanctions and positions warships off Cuba, accusing Washington of engineering a humanitarian crisis and rejecting regime change push.

Read more »

West Nile Virus Detected in Ventura County BirdA bird collected in Ventura County on May 12 tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first detection of the virus activity this year in the area. Health officials will monitor mosquito breeding sites and advise the public on prevention measures, including using screens and insect repellent. They also warn about the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can transmit other diseases.

Read more »

A Widely Used Mosquito Repellent Might Be Training Them to Seek Your BloodMosquitoes can apparently learn to overcome their hatred of DEET.

Read more »

Mosquitoes can learn to love the smell of DEET, study findsScientists have discovered that mosquitoes can learn to associate the smell of DEET with a blood meal, leading them to seek out the repellent in certain circumstances. The study, conducted by American and French scientists, found that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were initially repelled by the smell of DEET, but after being exposed to it multiple times, they began to associate it with a blood meal and were attracted to it. The findings suggest that mosquitoes can learn to rewrite their response to DEET based on experience, and that the repellent's effectiveness may be influenced by the insect's learning abilities.

Read more »