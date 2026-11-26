Data brokers may expose your name, home address and phone number to scammers sending fake USPS delivery texts ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush.

Hackers use Microsoft Outlook security flaw to steal your login dataAI data centers could consume more water than Americans drink in a year by 2030, says CEO working on solutionCIA suffers cybersecurity breach, unclassified info reportedly exposedRecent hackings a huge concern, former FBI special agent saysJensen Huang set to appear before Congress following reinstatement as Nvidia CEOThis is a ‘critical issue’ for our national security: Sen Chris CoonsMollie Hemingway on AI toys: 'This is the stuff that horror films are made of'Democrats are walking into a trap of their own making in attacking NVIDIA CEO’s amid affair fallout, analyst warnsUniversity at Buffalo marketing professor Dinesh Gauri shares his tips for scoring the best Black Friday prices, from researching deals ahead of time to taking advantage of online shopping and in-store pickup options.

Your phone buzzes:"USPS: Your package could not be delivered due to an incomplete address. Update your details within 12 hours.

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" You did order something last week. Probably several things. So your thumb hovers over the link. That's the whole trick.