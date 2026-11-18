“This is an important and often overlooked patient safety issue,” Dr. Navin S. Arora, a board-certified dermatologist, told The Post.

But the pursuit of a fuller mane comes with a potentially dangerous catch. When taken as a supplement, one of the most popular vitamins marketed for hair growth can throw off certain blood test results, which could skew results, mask serious medical conditions and even delay life-saving treatment.

The supplement in question? Biotin, or vitamin B7. While it’s found in most meat products, including beef, poultry and egg yolks, along with non-meat sources such as nuts, sweet potatoes and avocado, you can also take it as a pill or gummy — which many people do in hopes of boosting hair growth. But many of them contain 5,000 to 10,000 micrograms of biotin, Aurora noted — “far exceeding the approximately 30 micrograms adults generally need daily.

Also read Argentina Hosts Costa Rica in Post-Messi Era Test

”“Since biotin is available without a prescription, patients consider the product to be safe and may not seek the guidance of a health care professional before starting the supplement,” said, a New York state registered pharmacist and associate professor of clinical specialties at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. And if you’re going in for routine bloodwork — or getting blood drawn to test for certain conditions — that extra biotin can get in the way.

“Certain blood tests use biotin in the chemical process that measures a substance in the blood,” Arora explained. “Excess biotin from supplements can disrupt that process, making results appear falsely high or low. That can suggest a problem that is not there or hide one that is. ”“We use these results to help decide what is wrong and how to treat it,” Arora said.

Advertisement

“If the numbers are misleading, we could change a medication dose unnecessarily, give the wrong treatment or delay treatment someone actually needs. ”. Popping high doses of biotin can make your troponin show up as falsely low, which could delay you from getting a diagnosis. Biotin supplements are commonly marketed for hair growth, but the science backing up the benefit is shaky for people who don’t have a deficiency.

Biotin can also cause certain tests to show falsely low levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone and falsely elevated levels of thyroid hormones called thyroxine and triiodothyronine, making it appear that someone hasOther tests that may be affected include those used to assess vitamin D levels, calcium regulation and reproductive hormones. And then there’s syphillis and cancer.

“Antibodies used to assess the presence of infections — such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis — may also be impacted, along with markers whichblood test out of whack. Routine tests like a complete blood count and many metabolic panels — which measure things like electrolytes and liver and kidney function — generally don’t rely on biotin-based testing methods, making mistaken results less likely. Pino recommends speaking with a health care professional before starting any supplement.

And if you’re already taking biotin, make sure your doctor knows exactly how much you’re using before heading to the lab.

Advertisement

“Generally, if patients are taking the daily recommended biotin dosage , there should be minimal interaction expected,” she said. The FDA has warned that high-dose biotin supplements can seriously interfere with blood tests used to diagnose heart attacks and thyroid conditions. Still, leaving at least eight hours between taking the vitamin and having blood drawn is generally advised — though Pino says 72 hours is best.

There’s one crucial exception: If you think you’re having a medical emergency, don’t wait for biotin to clear your system before seeking care.

“It has long been promoted for brittle nails and thinning hair, but convincing evidence that extra biotin helps people without a deficiency is lacking,” said Arora, who is also the founder and medical director atIf you’re looking to give your hair some extra TLC without potentially complicating future blood tests, biotin-free products are becoming more widely available. “In dermatology, there has been increasing caution surrounding routine high-dose biotin supplementation because convincing evidence of hair-growth benefits in patients without a deficiency is lacking,” Arora said.

“What appeals to me is avoiding added biotin that could complicate blood testing,” Arora said. “The priority is still finding and treating the cause of someone’s hair loss. ”Biotin supplements are commonly marketed for hair growth, but the science backing up the benefit is shaky for people who don't have a deficiency. The FDA has warned that high-dose biotin supplements can seriously interfere with blood tests used to diagnose heart attacks and thyroid conditions.