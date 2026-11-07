Your guide to San Diego holiday gift markets

Reconnect with the art of holiday gift-giving at markets featuring local artists, makers, festive food and drink and one-of-a-kind finds.

Shoppers browse handmade wooden gifts at the Mission Trails Holiday Gift Market in an undated photo. What do you buy for the person who has everything?

Try something unique, handmade, meaningful or local. The region has a surplus of artisan holiday gift markets, where local artists, creatives, makers and vendors showcase their goods. So why not reclaim your gift-giving joy, support the local creative economy and find some one-of-a-kind gifts? You might even find fake snow or a festive drink.

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Surround yourself with local nature while shopping for sustainable and handcrafted textiles, food, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, art and more. Vendors include A Bar Is Born, CANDLEFY, Higher Vibration Tonics, Juliana Tipton Designs, Moonwinks Woodworking, Raíz Chocolate, Two Hermanas and moreThe Japanese Friendship Garden hosts a range of small businesses, makers and artists in its Tezukuri-Ichi fair, which means"handcrafted market" in Japanese. Vendors include Mona Botanical Jewelry, Worthy Picks, Mayari Clay Co., Origins Tea, Meowchi and more.

In San Ysidro, the El Salón Theatre will host local artists, live music, food, free coffee and unique activities like a letter-writing station and Polaroid frame-making activities. Vendors include Prosa: Books & Analog Pursuits, Chicana Hummingbird Arte, La Papa Guapa, Mar y Luna Cerámica and more. This European-style market is open the entire month of December, filling the South Lawn of Liberty Station with a mini village of chalets hosting vendors, makers, food and drink.

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The event also includes festive activities like Santa photo ops, a carousel, face painting and a Ferris wheel. Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027The popular San Diego Made holiday market is presented by San Diego Made Factory, a women-led studio and art space.

The event features holiday gifts from more than 175 makers, plus live music, food trucks, drinks, art installations and artmaking activities — including a free card-making station. Every Thursday in December, MainStreet Oceanside transforms its weekly Sunset Market into a holiday gift market with 200 makers, artisans and vendors, plus live music, family-friendly activities and international foods.

Local arts education nonprofit ArtReach will host a holiday art market at its Hillcrest headquarters and studio, with artists, makers, small businesses, ceramics, food, drinks, treats and artmaking activities. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, brings back its annual holiday festival and market, featuring a real snow play area, Santa, live performances, local artists and makers, food and drink, artmaking activities and more.

The monthly North Park Sustainable Market transforms into a sustainable holiday gift marketplace with seasonal food, Santa, live music, plus dozens of artists, makers and vendors offering environmentally friendly gifts. The event is presented by North Park Main Street and Viridian Productions. The kids are all right! Oceanside Art Collective presents a unique holiday gift market celebrating the creations of the region's young people.

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Kids will show and sell their art and handmade creations. TheJulia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the Newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.