Your guide to 2026 World Cup stadiums

A comprehensive look at every stadium that will host 2026 World Cup matches in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Seven of the 11 U.S. venues — all but Kansas City, Philadelphia, Santa Clara and Miami — plus Vancouver normally have artificial-turf fields. So for the World Cup, which FIFA mandates must be played on grass, those surfaces underwent multi-million-dollar transformations, with state-of-the-art fields — each with its own root system and irrigation methods — rolled out across the plastic turf.

The $1.6-billion retractable-roof stadium in downtown Atlanta was built on the site of the former Georgia Dome and is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS. It also hosted the Super Bowl in 2019. It will stage eight World Cup matches, including two group-stage games involving Spain and a semifinal. Located 22 miles southwest of Boston, Gillette Stadium is actually closer to Providence, R.I.

, than it is to Massachusetts’ largest city. One of six suburban stadiums being used, it is home to the New England Patriots of the NFL and the New England Revolution of MLS. It will host seven World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal. Home to Liga MX club CF Monterrey, the modern stadium, dubbed “the steel giant,” is beloved for its scenic view of Cerro de la Silla, the highest peak in Monterrey, from the northwestern grandstands.

It will host four World Cup games, including a round-of-32 match. It’s a fact: The largest soccer stadium in Latin America, the “Colossus of Santa Úrsula” is also the oldest venue in this tournament and the only stadium to play host to three World Cups. It will host another five matches, including the tournament opener on June 11 featuring Mexico, and two knockout-round games.

Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, will be known as Kansas City Stadium during the World Cup. Arrowhead is the third-oldest stadium in the NFL and has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs since it opened. But the Chiefs won’t be there much longer; the team is set to move to Wyandotte County, Kan. , in 2031.

Arrowhead will stage six World Cup games, including the opener for reigning champion Argentina and a quarterfinal match. Since opening as Joe Robbie Stadium, the open-air venue has gone through seven name changes. Built on the border of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the stadium has staged six Super Bowls, two World Series and six college football national championships. It will play host to seven World Cup games, including the third-place match.

MetLife, located five miles west of Manhattan, will host July’s World Cup final after staging the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. Built as a $1.6-billion replacement for Giants Stadium, MetLife is home to the Jets and Giants, making it one of two venues to play host to two NFL teams. MetLife will stage eight matches.

The first event played at the stadium in 2003 was a soccer match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona; the NFL’s Eagles took up permanent residency there 19 days later.

“The Linc” will stage six World Cup games, including a round-of-16 game on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s adoption. The home of the Houston Texas and host of two Super Bowls, NRG Stadium was the first NFL venue to have a retractable roof. The stadium sits adjacent to the Astrodome, the world’s first fully enclosed, air-conditioned stadium. NRG will stage seven World Cup matches, including Germany’s opener and two knockout-round games.

Rising from the northern shore of Lake Ontario, BMO Field originally was constructed as a soccer-specific stadium for MLS expansion side Toronto FC. But seven years after opening, it underwent a substantial renovation to make it suitable for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. It will host six World Cup matches, including Canada’s opener.

The stadium, home to iconic Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara, was plagued by setbacks from the start of construction, which lasted more than six years, because of financial problems and other issues. It will host four World Cup games, including Mexico’s second group-play match. Built in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the $1.3-billion home of the San Francisco 49ers also has hosted two Super Bowls and a college football national championship game.

The stadium has a rooftop farm above the press box that grows 10,000 pounds of food annually used for stadium concessions. It will stage six World Cup matches. A multipurpose stadium on the shores of Elliott Bay, Lumen Field has regular tenants including the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, the Seattle Sounders of MLS and the NWSL’s Seattle Reign. It will stage six World Cup matches, including the Americans’ second group-stage game and two knockout-round clashes.

Built for the 1986 World’s Fair and now home to the CFL’s BC Lions and the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS, BC Place was also the main stadium for the 2010 Winter Olympics and the site of Carli Lloyd’s hat trick in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. The stadium will host seven World Cup matches, including two in the knockout rounds.

The $1.3-billion retractable-roof home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, with a capacity of more than 92,000, is the largest of the 16 World Cup venues. It features more than 3 million square feet of space cooled by 11,000 tons of air conditioning. It will stage a record nine games in this summer’s tournament, including a semifinal.

Built on the site of the Hollywood Park racetrack, the home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers cost more than $5.5 billion, making it the most expensive stadium in history. Opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the newest of the 16 World Cup venues and is scheduled to stage its second Super Bowl in February and play host to swimming events in the 2028 Olympics.

It will play host to eight World Cup matches, including the U.S. opener and a quarterfinal.





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