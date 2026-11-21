Frustrated that your cholesterol levels aren't budging for the better? You may have your genes to blame, a new study finds.

-conscious Americans.is or what the environment is like; it’s genetically predetermined. ’ But what we’re saying here is the opposite,” Clarke said in a news release.

“The people who had this genetic predisposition for higher LDL were actually the ones with the most sensitivity toJACC: Advances. The new study looked at data collected for decades among more than 21,000 American women, as part of the ongoing At the study's beginning in 1991, the women's median age was 65, meaning half were younger, half were older. About half were white, a third were Black and 15% were Hispanic.

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All checked in regularly with detailed reports on their daily diet, and all of the women got regular cholesterol checks. The Stanford team found that certain genes seem to predispose women to higher levels of cholesterol, and that was especially true for women who consumed high levels of unhealthy saturated fatsFurther research showed that women who ranked in the top 25% in terms of a genetic propensity for high LDL cholesterol The other 75% did not seem as affected by saturated fat intake, the team noted.

“We found the same thing — that the association between saturated fat intake and risk for having cardiovascular events was amplified for those people at the upper end of the genetic spectrum,” Clarke said. “This variation in response to saturated fat may be one of the reasons there is so much controversy and disagreement over how much is OK in a diet.

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” The study is in line with guidelines from the World Health Organization urging people to limit their intake of redClarke's team found that — despite what fans of high-fat ketogenic diets might claim — higher saturated fat intake offered no protective effect for the“The effects of saturated fat may not be the same for everyone, but there isn’t any evidence of a cardiovascular benefit to eating more saturated fat," Clarke said.

"The harms might vary from small to large depending on who you are. ” In prior research, the Stanford group created a "polygenic risk score" assessing an individual's relative odds for poor heart health based on their genetics.

“We don’t yet have evidence that polygenic risk scores should be used to guide diet recommendations,” Clarke said. “But that certainly is a future area of study, and from what our results in this new study suggest, could indeed be a fruitful one. ”What do cholesterol numbers mean? LDL, HDL, good, bad, and triglycerides - Get the facts on cholesterol, blood testing, medications, and how to keep your cholesterol in check.