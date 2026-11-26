Read your free Gemini horoscope for December here.

It’s time to push your relationships outside of their comfort zone, Gemini! The month starts out with the Sun moving through Sagittarius, highlighting your closest ties.

The next few weeks invite you to invest more time and energy into your one-on-one relationships so you can address issues, discuss the future, deepen connections, or part ways if necessary. This is also a season of collaboration—others are eager to work with you, which can bring more contract and client work into your world. There’s finally more balance in your daily life when Venus enters Scorpio on December 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’re better able to navigate certain obligations in your life that have left your feeling like you’re in the trenches. There is more support available to you and you’re also gaining more recognition for all your hard work and effort. This can show up as a raise, a well-deserved compliment, or finally having the emotional courage and resilience to break a bad habit.